Cresco Labs : Q421 Financial Statements

CRESCO LABS INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF AND FOR THE YEARS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Cresco Labs Inc.

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Cresco Labs Inc.

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of Cresco Labs Inc. (the "Company") as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, the related consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2021, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

/s/ Marcum LLP Marcum LLP PCAOB ID: 688

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2019. Chicago, IL, USA

March 25, 2022

Cresco Labs Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2021 and 2020

December 31, 2021

2020

ASSETS Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,543 $ 136,339

Restricted cash

2,559 4,435

Accounts receivable, net 43,379 29,943

Inventory, net

136,643 67,183

Loans receivable, short-term 1,312 2,438

Other current assets

14,319 9,129

421,755 249,467

Total current assets Non-current assets:

Property and equipment, net 369,092 228,804

Right-of-use assets

88,017 71,794

Intangible assets, net 437,644 195,541

Loans receivable, long-term

505 21,223

Investments 5,912 4,360

Goodwill

446,767 450,569

Deferred tax asset 6,561 7,130

Other non-current assets

4,210 3,708

1,358,708 983,129

Total non-current assets TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,780,463

$

1,232,596

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

32,278 $

23,231

Accrued liabilities 95,442 130,469

Short-term borrowings

19,928 25,924

Income tax payable 46,949 36,067

Current portion of lease liabilities

20,792 18,040

Deferred consideration, contingent consideration and other payables, short-term 71,833 19,115

Derivative liabilities, short-term

1,172

-

288,394 252,846

Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities:

Long-term notes payable and loans payable 465,079 255,439

Derivative liabilities, long-term

- 17,505

Lease liabilities 118,936 74,468

Deferred tax liability

85,666 41,202

Deferred consideration and contingent consideration, long-term 17,651 7,247

Other long-term liabilities

7,001 8,557

694,333 404,418

Total non-current liabilities TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

982,727

$ 657,264

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 15)

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Super Voting Shares, no par value; 500,000 Shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

Subordinate Voting Shares, no par value; Unlimited shares authorized; 270,033,270 and 194,085,616 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

Proportionate Voting Shares1, no par value; Unlimited shares authorized; 20,667,206 and 29,311,088 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

Special Subordinate Voting Shares2, no par value; 639 Shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

Share capital 1,597,715 802,264

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Accumulated deficit

(254) (841,907)

(647) (328,380)

Equity of Cresco Labs Inc.

755,554 473,237

Non-controlling interests 42,182 102,095

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

797,736 575,332

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,780,463 $ 1,232,596

1 Proportionate Voting Shares ("PVS") presented on an "as-converted" basis to Subordinate Voting Shares ("SVS") (1-to-200)

2 Special Subordinate Voting Shares ("SSVS") presented on an "as-converted" basis to SVS (1-to-0.00001)

Cresco Labs Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Year ended December 31,2021

2020

Revenue, net $ 821,682 $ 476,251

Costs of goods sold 415,335 269,550

Gross profit 406,347 206,701

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

317,804 228,946

Impairment loss 305,894 1,217

Total operating expenses 623,698 230,163

Loss from operations (217,351) (23,462)

Other (expense) income:

Interest expense, net

(51,211) (31,229)

Other income (expense), net 13,031 (8,295)

(Loss) from equity method investments

(1,196) (1,181)

Total other (expense), net

(39,376) (40,705)

Loss before income taxes (256,727) (64,167)

Income tax (expense)

(40,107) (28,604)

Net (loss) $ (296,834) $ (92,771)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax Net (loss) attributable to Cresco Labs Inc.

22,763

$

(319,597) $

9,386 (102,157)

Net (loss) per share - attributable to Cresco Labs Inc. shareholders:

Basic and diluted (loss) per share $

Basic and diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding

(1.22) $ 262,326,138

(0.49) 210,465,988