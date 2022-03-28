Cresco Labs : Q421 Financial Statements

CRESCO LABS INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF AND FOR THE YEARS ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Cresco Labs Inc.
INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 2
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
Consolidated Balance Sheets 3
Consolidated Statements of Operations4
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss 5
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity 6
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 7
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 9
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Cresco Labs Inc.
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of Cresco Labs Inc. (the "Company") as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, the related consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2021, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Basis for Opinion
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
/s/ Marcum LLP Marcum LLP PCAOB ID: 688
We have served as the Company's auditor since 2019. Chicago, IL, USA
March 25, 2022
Cresco Labs Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2021 and 2020
December 31, 2021
2020
ASSETS Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
223,543 $ 136,339
Restricted cash
2,559 4,435
Accounts receivable, net
43,379 29,943
Inventory, net
136,643 67,183
Loans receivable, short-term
1,312 2,438
Other current assets
14,319 9,129
Total current assets Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
369,092 228,804
Right-of-use assets
88,017 71,794
Intangible assets, net
437,644 195,541
Loans receivable, long-term
505 21,223
Goodwill
446,767 450,569
Deferred tax asset
6,561 7,130
Other non-current assets
4,210 3,708
Total non-current assets TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,780,463
$
1,232,596
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
32,278 $
23,231
Accrued liabilities
95,442 130,469
Short-term borrowings
19,928 25,924
Income tax payable
46,949 36,067
Current portion of lease liabilities
20,792 18,040
Deferred consideration, contingent consideration and other payables, short-term
71,833 19,115
Derivative liabilities, short-term
1,172
-
Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities:
Long-term notes payable and loans payable
465,079 255,439
Derivative liabilities, long-term
- 17,505
Lease liabilities
118,936 74,468
Deferred tax liability
85,666 41,202
Deferred consideration and contingent consideration, long-term
17,651 7,247
Other long-term liabilities
7,001 8,557
Total non-current liabilities TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
982,727
$ 657,264
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 15)
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Super Voting Shares, no par value; 500,000 Shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
Subordinate Voting Shares, no par value; Unlimited shares authorized; 270,033,270 and 194,085,616 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
Proportionate Voting Shares1, no par value; Unlimited shares authorized; 20,667,206 and 29,311,088 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
Special Subordinate Voting Shares2, no par value; 639 Shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
Share capital
1,597,715 802,264
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(254) (841,907)
(647) (328,380)
Equity of Cresco Labs Inc.
755,554 473,237
Non-controlling interests
42,182 102,095
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
797,736 575,332
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,780,463
$
1,232,596
-
1 Proportionate Voting Shares ("PVS") presented on an "as-converted" basis to Subordinate Voting Shares ("SVS") (1-to-200)
-
2 Special Subordinate Voting Shares ("SSVS") presented on an "as-converted" basis to SVS (1-to-0.00001)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Cresco Labs Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
Year ended December 31,2021
2020
Revenue, net
$
821,682 $ 476,251
Costs of goods sold
415,335 269,550
Gross profit
406,347 206,701
Selling, general and administrative
317,804 228,946
Impairment loss
305,894 1,217
Total operating expenses
623,698 230,163
Loss from operations
(217,351) (23,462)
Interest expense, net
(51,211) (31,229)
Other income (expense), net
13,031 (8,295)
(Loss) from equity method investments
(1,196) (1,181)
Total other (expense), net
(39,376) (40,705)
Loss before income taxes
(256,727) (64,167)
Income tax (expense)
(40,107) (28,604)
Net (loss)
$
(296,834) $ (92,771)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax Net (loss) attributable to Cresco Labs Inc.
22,763
$
(319,597) $
9,386 (102,157)
Net (loss) per share - attributable to Cresco Labs Inc. shareholders:
Basic and diluted (loss) per share
$
Basic and diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
(1.22) $ 262,326,138
(0.49) 210,465,988