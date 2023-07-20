Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator and the cannabis industry’s No. 1 producer of branded products, today announced the expansion of a partnership with Khalifa Kush to exclusively cultivate, manufacture and distribute the cannabis brand’s premium products in Massachusetts. Wiz Khalifa is the multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist behind Khalifa Kush. Flower and pre-rolls, including Khalifa Kush’s widely recognized KK and Khalifa Mints strains, will be available for purchase starting July 22 exclusively at Sunnyside dispensaries in Fall River, Framingham, Leicester and Worcester. An expanded product line is expected to arrive at additional retail partners soon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230720984317/en/

Through an exclusive partnership between Cresco Labs and the Khalifa Kush brand, flower and pre-rolls from Khalifa Kush will be available for sale starting July 22 at Sunnyside stores throughout Massachusetts. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with the Khalifa Kush brand in the Massachusetts market after a successful partnership launch with them in California that has grown to include new, bestselling products,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-founder of Cresco Labs. “Massachusetts, where we have the number one share and bestselling flower and concentrates branded portfolio, continues to be an important growth market for Cresco Labs, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring Khalifa Kush’s top-quality products to our Sunnyside stores and excite and delight our customers on the East Coast.”

“We are excited to launch the Khalifa Kush brand in our tenth state and second alongside the Cresco team, bringing our exclusive genetics, KK and Khalifa Mints, to the people of Massachusetts. Grown by one of the industry's best cultivators, it’s everything the East Coast needs,” said Wiz Khalifa.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco®, High Supply®, Mindy’s™, Good News®, Remedi™, Wonder Wellness Co.® and FloraCal Farms®. Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, Sunnyside®, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED™, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

Facebook: Cresco Labs

Twitter: Cresco Labs

LinkedIn: Cresco Labs

About Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush is a Los Angeles and Pittsburgh based cannabis, clothing, and accessories brand founded by global icon Wiz Khalifa. Khalifa Kush products were first commercialized in the U.S. in 2015, and has achieved continued growth and success by focusing on world-class quality and highly sought-after products, powered by proprietary genetics. The Khalifa Kush brand offers a full lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. Khalifa Kush is now available in select markets including Arizona, California, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. Learn more about the upcoming Massachusetts launch and shop apparel at KHALIFAKUSH.COM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230720984317/en/