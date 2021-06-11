Cresco Labs : NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 30, 2021 (Form 6-K)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON JUNE 30, 2021

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual and special meeting (the 'Meeting') of the holders (the 'Shareholders') of Subordinate Voting Shares, Proportionate Voting Shares, Super Voting Shares and Special Subordinate Voting Shares (collectively, the 'Voting Shares') of Cresco Labs Inc. ('Cresco' or the 'Corporation') will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Central Daylight Time) on June 30, 2021 and will be a virtual meeting conducted via live audio webcast. The Meeting will be held for the following purposes:

1. to receive and consider the Corporation's financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, together with the auditor's report thereon (collectively, the 'Financial Statements');

2. to set the number of directors of the Corporation at eleven;

3. to elect the directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed;

4. to appoint Marcum LLP as independent auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration thereof;

5. to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass a special resolution to amend the articles of the Corporation to vary the rights and restrictions attached to the Super Voting Shares; and

6. to transact any other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement thereof.

The details of all matters proposed to be put before the Shareholders at the Meeting are set forth in the management information circular accompanying this Notice of Annual and Special Meeting (the 'Information Circular').

The record date for determination of the Shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting is May 26, 2021 (the 'Record Date'). All Shareholders of record as of the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to virtually attend, participate and vote at the Meeting or by proxy.

Due to the ongoing concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and in order to protect the health and safety of Shareholders, employees, other stakeholders and the community, the Corporation will hold the Meeting in a virtual, audio only, online format conducted by live webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/288390273. The Corporation intends to utilize a virtual meeting for the Meeting in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the government restrictions on social gatherings as a result thereof. The Corporation will consider whether to revert to physical in person meetings for future Shareholder meetings as circumstances permit.

A Shareholder who wishes to appoint a person other than the management nominees identified on the form of proxy or voting instruction form, to represent him, her or it at the Meeting may do so by inserting such person's name in the blank space provided in the form of proxy or voting instruction form and following the instructions for submitting such form of proxy or voting instruction form. In order to be valid and acted upon at the Meeting, completed proxies or votes must be received by Odyssey Trust Company by 10:00 a.m. (Central Daylight Time) on June 28, 2021 or, in the case of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting, at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the time of the adjourned or postponed Meeting. A person appointed as proxyholder need not be a Shareholder. See the Information Circular for further instructions.