Cresco Labs Inc. is an integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The Company is licensed to cultivate, manufacture, and sell retail and medical cannabis products primarily through Sunnyside, Cresco Labs? national dispensary brand, and third-party retail stores. Its family brands include Cresco, High Supply, Good News, Wonder Wellness Co., FloraCal Farms and FloraCal, Remedi, and Mindy's. Its portfolio consists of over 500 products. Its products are sold in over 1,500 dispensaries across the country. Its Cresco offers consistent strains, available in a variety of product forms at dispensaries and retail locations nationwide. Its High Supply lab-tested; and available in vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, shorties and concentrates. Its Remedi products provide a consistent and trusted alternative to traditional pharmaceuticals like opioids. Its Mindy's offers dosed edibles created by James Beard. It is the wholesaler of branded cannabis products.

Sector Pharmaceuticals