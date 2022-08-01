Log in
CRESCO LABS INC.

Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:59 2022-07-29 pm EDT
4.370 CAD   -4.38%
07:31aCresco Labs to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on August 17, 2022
BU
07/15Cresco Labs Announces Voting Results of Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
BU
07/15TRANSCRIPT : Cresco Labs Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Cresco Labs to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on August 17, 2022

08/01/2022 | 07:31am EDT
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2022, on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.

Event: Cresco Labs Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, August 17th, 2022
Time: 8:30am EST
Webcast: Link
Dial-in: 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll Free), 1-833-950-0062 (Canada Toll Free), 1-646-904-5544 (US Local), +1 929-526-1599 (Other)
Access Code: 035060

Archived access to the webcast will be available for one year on the Cresco Labs investor relations website.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 904 M - -
Net income 2022 -18,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 384 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -145x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 038 M 1 038 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 52,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4,37 CAD
Average target price 15,39 CAD
Spread / Average Target 252%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Bachtell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis Marin Olis Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Joseph Manning Executive Chairman
Ty Gent Chief Operating Officer
Randy D. Podolsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESCO LABS INC.-47.91%1 038
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.02%458 844
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.36%296 774
PFIZER, INC.-14.46%283 406
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.80%273 707
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.19%265 300