Cresco Labs to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on August 17, 2022

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2022, on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.

Event: Cresco Labs Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, August 17th, 2022

Time: 8:30am EST

Webcast: Link

Dial-in: 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll Free), 1-833-950-0062 (Canada Toll Free), 1-646-904-5544 (US Local), +1 929-526-1599 (Other)

Access Code: 035060

Archived access to the webcast will be available for one year on the Cresco Labs investor relations website.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

