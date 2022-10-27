Advanced search
    CL   CA22587M1068

CRESCO LABS INC.

(CL)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:59 2022-10-27 pm EDT
4.150 CAD   -5.90%
05:03pCresco Labs to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 15, 2022
BU
10/25Cresco Labs Announces Board Director Sidney Dillard's Resignation
AQ
10/24Cresco Labs Announces Board Director Sidney Dillard's Resignation
BU
Cresco Labs to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 15, 2022

10/27/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2022 on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.

Event: Cresco Labs Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, November 15th, 2022

Time: 8:30 am EST

Webcast: Link

Dial-in: 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll Free), 1-833-950-0062 (CDN Toll Free), 1-646-904-5544 (US Local), +1 929-526-1599 (Other)

Access Code: 334786

Archived access to the webcast will be available for one year on the Cresco Labs investor relations website.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multi state cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 857 M - -
Net income 2022 -46,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 485 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -26,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 982 M 985 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 51,2%
Managers and Directors
Charles Bachtell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis Marin Olis Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Joseph Manning Executive Chairman
Ty Gent Chief Operating Officer
Randy D. Podolsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESCO LABS INC.-47.44%982
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.67%452 771
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY27.18%340 030
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.79%276 712
ABBVIE INC.12.64%269 652
PFIZER, INC.-22.00%258 505