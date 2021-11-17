Log in
Creso Pharma : Application for quotation of securities - CPH

11/17/2021 | 02:27am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CRESO PHARMA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 17, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CPH

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,582,283

17/11/2021

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

CRESO PHARMA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

89609406911

1.3

ASX issuer code

CPH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/11/2021

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CPHOA : OPTION EXPIRING 22-JAN-2023

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CPH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,582,283

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

17/11/2021

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

17/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,582,283

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The Company has lodged an Appendix 3H today for the cancellation of 200,000 CPHAAQ Options ($0.20, 3 Nov 2024), which will not yet be reflected in the issued capital section of this Appendix 2A due to limitations in the ASX online forms.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Creso Pharma Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
