Creso Pharma : Application for quotation of securities - CPH
06/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CRESO PHARMA LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday June 15, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
CPH
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
100,000
15/06/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
CRESO PHARMA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
89609406911
1.3
ASX issuer code
CPH
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
15/6/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
CPHAM : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
CPH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
100,000
Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No
Issue date
15/6/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
For personal use only
Number of +securities to be quoted
100,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issue of 100,000 shares upon vesting and conversion of 100,000 CPHAM Performance Rights held by an employee of the Company.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.045000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Deemed issue price of $0.045 per Share, based on the closing price of CPH on ASX at 14/06/22.Pleasenote that due to delays in ASX forms processing, the issued capital below does not reflect the lapsing of the 666,666 CPHAV Options, 666,666 CPHAW Options, 333,333 CPHAX Options (per the Appendix 3H lodged on the same date as this form) and the issue of 451 CPH Ordinary Shares (per the Appendix 2A lodged on the same date as this form).
