  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Creso Pharma Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPH   AU000000CPH2

CRESO PHARMA LIMITED

(CPH)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-06-15 am EDT
0.0420 AUD   -6.67%
04:53aCRESO PHARMA : Application for quotation of securities - CPH
PU
05/30Creso Pharma Psychedelics Subsidiary Enters Supply Deal With Mushroom Producer
MT
05/27Optimi Health Enters Supply Agreement with Halucenex Life Sciences
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Creso Pharma : Application for quotation of securities - CPH

06/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CRESO PHARMA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday June 15, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CPH

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

100,000

15/06/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

CRESO PHARMA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

89609406911

1.3

ASX issuer code

CPH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/6/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CPHAM : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CPH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

100,000

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02377057-6A1033892?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

15/6/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

100,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issue of 100,000 shares upon vesting and conversion of 100,000 CPHAM Performance Rights held by an employee of the Company.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.045000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Deemed issue price of $0.045 per Share, based on the closing price of CPH on ASX at 14/06/22.Pleasenote that due to delays in ASX forms processing, the issued capital below does not reflect the lapsing of the 666,666 CPHAV Options, 666,666 CPHAW Options, 333,333 CPHAX Options (per the Appendix 3H lodged on the same date as this form) and the issue of 451 CPH Ordinary Shares (per the Appendix 2A lodged on the same date as this form).

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Creso Pharma Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 08:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
