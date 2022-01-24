Creso Pharma : Initial Director's Interest Notice x3
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.1
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity Creso Pharma Limited
ABN
609 406 911
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Bruce Linton
Date of appointment
17 January 2022
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of
Number & class of Securities
interest
Bruce Linton
30,000,000 CPHOPT33 Unlisted Options ($0.039,
2040 A/C>
23/12/2025)
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
only
Detail of contract
Subject to the continued service of Mr Bruce
Linton, the Board will also seek approval of
shareholders at its general shareholder
meeting for a grant of Options to Mr Bruce
Linton (or his nominees). The grant for which
approval will be sought will be for 10,000,000
options with an exercise price of 9c and an
use
expiry date that is two years following the
Director's commencement date.
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
For personal
No. and class of securities to which
10,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.09, 17 Jan
interest relates
2024)
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.1
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity Creso Pharma Limited
ABN
609 406 911
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Micheline MacKay
Date of appointment
17 January 2022
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of
Number & class of Securities
interest
Nil
Nil
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest relates
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity Creso Pharma Limited
ABN
609 406 911
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
William Lay
Date of appointment
17 January 2022
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of
Number & class of Securities
interest
Noble House Consulting Ltd
5,000,000 Ordinary Shares
(a director related entity)
1,666,667 CPHO Listed Options
($0.25, 2/11/2024)
10,000,000
CPHOPT41
Unlisted
Options
($0.18, 6/09/2024)
10,000,000
CPHOPT42
Unlisted
Options
($0.25, 6/09/2024)
15,000,000
CPHPERR43
Performance Rights
(Nil, 17/09/2023)
