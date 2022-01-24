Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Creso Pharma Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPH   AU000000CPH2

CRESO PHARMA LIMITED

(CPH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/24 12:10:15 am
0.083 AUD   -4.60%
02:04aCRESO PHARMA : Initial Director's Interest Notice x3
PU
01/16CRESO PHARMA : Proposed issue of securities - CPH
PU
01/16Creso Pharma Limited Announces Appointments of William Lay as Chief Executive Officer
CI
Creso Pharma : Initial Director's Interest Notice x3

01/24/2022 | 02:04am EST
For personal use only

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Creso Pharma Limited

ABN

609 406 911

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Bruce Linton

Date of appointment

17 January 2022

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of

Number & class of Securities

interest

Bruce Linton

30,000,000 CPHOPT33 Unlisted Options ($0.039,

2040 A/C>

23/12/2025)

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

only

Detail of contract

Subject to the continued service of Mr Bruce

Linton, the Board will also seek approval of

shareholders at its general shareholder

meeting for a grant of Options to Mr Bruce

Linton (or his nominees). The grant for which

approval will be sought will be for 10,000,000

options with an exercise price of 9c and an

use

expiry date that is two years following the

Director's commencement date.

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

For personal

No. and class of securities to which

10,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.09, 17 Jan

interest relates

2024)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

For personal use only

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Creso Pharma Limited

ABN

609 406 911

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Micheline MacKay

Date of appointment

17 January 2022

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of

Number & class of Securities

interest

Nil

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

For personal use only

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Creso Pharma Limited

ABN

609 406 911

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

William Lay

Date of appointment

17 January 2022

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of

Number & class of Securities

interest

Noble House Consulting Ltd

5,000,000 Ordinary Shares

(a director related entity)

1,666,667 CPHO Listed Options

($0.25, 2/11/2024)

10,000,000

CPHOPT41

Unlisted

Options

($0.18, 6/09/2024)

10,000,000

CPHOPT42

Unlisted

Options

($0.25, 6/09/2024)

15,000,000

CPHPERR43

Performance Rights

(Nil, 17/09/2023)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Creso Pharma Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 07:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
