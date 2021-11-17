Creso Pharma : Notification of cessation of securities - CPH
Notification of cessation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CRESO PHARMA LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday November 17, 2021
Details of +securities that have ceased
Number of
ASX +security
+securities that
The +securities have
Date of
code
Security description
have ceased
ceased due to
cessation
CPHAAQ
OPTION EXPIRING
200,000
Cancellation by agreement
09/11/2021
03-NOV-2024 EX $0.20
between the entity and the
holder
Notification of cessation of +securities
Notification of cessation of +securities
Part 1 - Announcement Details
1.1 Name of +Entity
CRESO PHARMA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
89609406911
1.3
ASX issuer code
CPH
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
17/11/2021
Notification of cessation of +securities
Notification of cessation of +securities
Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased
ASX +Security Code and Description
CPHAAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 03-NOV-2024 EX $0.20
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
200,000
Reason for cessation
Cancellation by agreement between the entity and the holder
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
9/11/2021
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
Refer to the ASX release dated 9 November 2021.
Notification of cessation of +securities
Notification of cessation of +securities
Notification of cessation of +securities
Notification of cessation of +securities
Part 3 - Issued capital following changes
Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
CPHOA : OPTION EXPIRING 22-JAN-2023
66,648,930
CPH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,206,529,437
CPHO : OPTION EXPIRING 02-NOV-2024
400,942,239
3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
CPHAAN : OPTION EXPIRING 06-SEP-2024 EX $0.25
10,000,000
CPHAAO : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
15,000,000
CPHAY : OPTION EXPIRING 02-JUN-2023 EX 17C
27,764,706
CPHAAA : OPTION EXPIRING 02-JUN-2023 EX 20C
8,000,000
CPHAZ : OPTION EXPIRING 02-JUN-2023 EX 25C
4,000,000
CPHAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 15-SEP-2022 EX 80C
300,000
CPHAAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 03-NOV-2024 EX $0.20
0
CPHAAB : OPTION EXPIRING 25-JUN-2023 EX 13.86C
5,752,688
CPHAAL : OPTION EXPIRING 01-AUG-2024 EX $0.18
12,000,000
CPHAS : OPTION EXPIRING 12-FEB-2023 EX 40C
6,847,725
CPHAT : OPTION EXPIRING 12-FEB-2023 EX 35C
2,128,387
CPHAAK : OPTION EXPIRING 01-AUG-2024 EX $0.15
12,000,000
Notification of cessation of +securities
Sales 2020
2,45 M
1,79 M
1,79 M
Net income 2020
-30,8 M
-22,5 M
-22,5 M
Net cash 2020
2,79 M
2,04 M
2,04 M
P/E ratio 2020
-2,17x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
148 M
109 M
108 M
EV / Sales 2019
6,12x
EV / Sales 2020
65,2x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
87,8%
