Creso Pharma : Notification of cessation of securities - CPH

11/17/2021 | 02:17am EST
Notification of cessation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CRESO PHARMA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 17, 2021

Details of +securities that have ceased

Number of

ASX +security

+securities that

The +securities have

Date of

code

Security description

have ceased

ceased due to

cessation

CPHAAQ

OPTION EXPIRING

200,000

Cancellation by agreement

09/11/2021

03-NOV-2024 EX $0.20

between the entity and the

holder

Notification of cessation of +securities

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 1 - Announcement Details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CRESO PHARMA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

89609406911

1.3

ASX issuer code

CPH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/11/2021

Notification of cessation of +securities

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

ASX +Security Code and Description

CPHAAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 03-NOV-2024 EX $0.20

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

200,000

Reason for cessation

Cancellation by agreement between the entity and the holder

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

9/11/2021

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Refer to the ASX release dated 9 November 2021.

Notification of cessation of +securities

Notification of cessation of +securities

Notification of cessation of +securities

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 3 - Issued capital following changes

Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

CPHOA : OPTION EXPIRING 22-JAN-2023

66,648,930

CPH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,206,529,437

CPHO : OPTION EXPIRING 02-NOV-2024

400,942,239

3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

CPHAAN : OPTION EXPIRING 06-SEP-2024 EX $0.25

10,000,000

CPHAAO : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

15,000,000

CPHAY : OPTION EXPIRING 02-JUN-2023 EX 17C

27,764,706

CPHAAA : OPTION EXPIRING 02-JUN-2023 EX 20C

8,000,000

CPHAZ : OPTION EXPIRING 02-JUN-2023 EX 25C

4,000,000

CPHAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 15-SEP-2022 EX 80C

300,000

CPHAAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 03-NOV-2024 EX $0.20

0

CPHAAB : OPTION EXPIRING 25-JUN-2023 EX 13.86C

5,752,688

CPHAAL : OPTION EXPIRING 01-AUG-2024 EX $0.18

12,000,000

CPHAS : OPTION EXPIRING 12-FEB-2023 EX 40C

6,847,725

CPHAT : OPTION EXPIRING 12-FEB-2023 EX 35C

2,128,387

CPHAAK : OPTION EXPIRING 01-AUG-2024 EX $0.15

12,000,000

Notification of cessation of +securities

Disclaimer

Creso Pharma Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2,45 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
Net income 2020 -30,8 M -22,5 M -22,5 M
Net cash 2020 2,79 M 2,04 M 2,04 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 148 M 109 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,12x
EV / Sales 2020 65,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart CRESO PHARMA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Creso Pharma Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRESO PHARMA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chris Grundy Chief Financial Officer
Adam Blumenthal Non-Executive Chairman
Carole Abel Director-Commercial Operations
Boaz Wachtel Non-Executive Director
James Anthony Ellingford Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESO PHARMA LIMITED-31.94%109
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.90%430 482
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.42%347 689
PFIZER, INC.34.75%278 679
NOVO NORDISK A/S73.94%260 041
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY52.64%234 291