Cressanda Solutions Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in providing information technology (IT), digital media and IT enabled services. The Company's areas of focus are Technology nXT and Infra nXT. Technology nXT applies changes in business process to lower turnaround time (TAT), incorporate simplicity and standardization of business operations, enabling domain expertise and offering value for money solutions to the end customer. It has acquired Lucida Technologies, which is a Bangalore-based technology firm specializing in the area of digital and analytics solutions, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Lucida Technologies caters to multiple clients located in India, Malaysia, Singapore, Europe, United Kingdom, United States of America spanning across various domains and industries. Infra nXT boasts infrastructure projects and is focused on verticals such as healthcare, education, livelihood, financial services and transportation, among others.