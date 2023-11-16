These changes will:

Reduce annualised administrative expenses by circa £3.0m in FY24

Moderate the pace of growth in Yorkshire - now expecting 300-350 units in 2026

300-350 units in 2026 Incorporate the newly created East Anglia division into the existing Eastern division with revised boundaries

Align headcount and resources in existing divisions to the expected level of output in FY24

Require a one-off £0.5m cash charge in FY23 APBT to implement

These decisions balance the need to respond to the tougher operating environment whilst preserving the capability to deliver future growth as more favourable economic and trading conditions return.

We will provide further detail and an update on the progress of these initiatives at our Preliminary results in January 2024.

Peter Truscott, Chief Executive, commented:

'Given the challenging trading backdrop we have experienced this year, the Group has acted decisively in streamlining its operations to align our cost base with the operating environment. These are difficult decisions to take but will ensure the Group is well positioned to recover strongly as more supportive market conditions return. I would like to thank all Crest Nicholson colleagues for their efforts this year and their professionalism in dealing with the changes we have made.

We expect the housing market will remain challenging as we head into 2024 with elevated interest rates remaining in place until inflation comes back down to its target level. In addition, the absence of any Government support for first time buyers, coupled with higher borrowing costs continues to impact affordability.

However, there are reasons to be optimistic with year-on-year inflation now halved and real wage growth starting to be felt in households across the UK. We have acquired some excellent sites that are at advanced stages in the planning process, leaving us well positioned to trade in whatever market conditions emerge.'

16 November 2023