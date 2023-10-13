Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC - Surrey, England-based housebuilder - Hires William Floydd as finance director designate, effective from November 13. Follows mid-July announcement that current Finance Director Duncan Cooper will leave Crest Nicholson in January to become chief financial officer at builders' merchant Travis Perkins PLC. Floydd most recently was CFO of Watches of Switzerland Group PLC from January 2022 until May this year. He previously was CFO at Rank Group PLC from 2018 to 2021, after serving as UK & Ireland CFO at Experian PLC from 2013 to 2018. Crest Nicholson Chair Iain Ferguson says he is "delighted" by the appointment due to Floydd's "extensive experience as a [CFO] within the public listed company environment."

Current stock price: 169.50 pence, down 0.5% in London early on Friday

12-month change: down 9.0%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

