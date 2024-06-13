(Updates futures, Adds news items)

June 13 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Thursday, with futures down 0.45%.

* ST JAMES'S PLACE: British wealth manager St James's Place hired UBS executive Caroline Waddington to be its chief financial officer, succeeding Craig Gentle who plans to retire.

* CREST NICHOLSON: Crest Nicholson warned its annual profit would fall by about one-third and reported an 88% slump in half-year earnings, amid demand challenges in the British housing sector.

* FULLER, SMITH & TURNER: British pub group Fuller, Smith & Turner posted higher sales for first 10 weeks of the new fiscal year, aided by strong demand and lower costs and it also reported a marginally better-than-expected annual profit.

* VIRGIN MONEY: Virgin Money UK warned of a higher cost-to-income ratio in the second half of the year as the British bank delayed certain restructuring plans due to the Nationwide deal.

* HOUSING MARKET: Britain's housing market lost momentum in May as the prospect of imminent rate cuts by the Bank of England faded, spurring a drop in buyer demand and house prices, a survey showed.

* OIL: Oil slips on U.S. growth worries, ample crude supply

* GOLD: Gold prices fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve in its latest policy meeting scaled back to only one interest rate cut this year.

* METALS: Prices of most base metals fell weighed down by the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting interest rates only once this year and at a later time than expected.

* EX-DIVS: JD Sports and Land Securities will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines ($1 = 0.7825 pounds) (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru)