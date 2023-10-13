Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Friday, with futures down 0.11%.

* CMA: Britain's antitrust regulator cleared Microsoft's acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard after the restructured deal substantially addressed its earlier concerns.

* ASHMORE: Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore said assets under management declined in the three months to September 30, amid subdued market conditions due to weaker China economic data and high interest rates.

* CREST NICHOLSON: UK housebuilder Crest Nicholson named William Floydd as its finance director, effective Nov. 13.

* BANKS: Big banks in Britain are

preparing for any future escalation

of Western sanctions on China and have shared their "scenario planning" with the British and U.S. governments, a senior banking official has told Reuters.

* BROOKS MACDONALD: Brooks Macdonald is working with a defence adviser on its strategy amid takeover interest, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* BATS: The U.S. health regulator blocked the sale of six flavored e-cigarette products by British American Tobacco (BAT)-owned R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company under its Vuse Alto brand.

* OIL: Oil prices rose after the U.S. tightened its sanctions programme against Russian crude exports, raising supply concerns in an already tight market, and global inventories are forecast to decline through the fourth quarter.

* GOLD: Gold edged up and was set for its best week in seven months, deriving support from tensions in the Middle East and expectations that U.S. interest rates may have peaked, as markets assess latest inflation data.

* METALS: London copper prices advanced as a softer dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies, but were on track for a weekly decline.

