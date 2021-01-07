Crest Nicholson : Brand new homes coming soon to Hertfordshire in one of the country's first Garden Cities

07 January 2021

Crest Nicholson is preparing to launch a traditional mix of two, three and four bedroom houses at its new development Willow Placein Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire. The development will initially comprise two, three and four bedroom homes, with the Sales suite due to open in mid-January. One and two bedroom apartments will also be offered at a later date. Situated in one of the country's first 'Garden Cities', residents will enjoy an attractive town made up of tree lined boulevards and wide grass verges, plus a range of amenities on the doorstep, from schooling to health care and shopping.

Each home at Willow Place features luxurious specification, with stylish, fully integrated kitchens, and contemporary bathroom suites, ideal for modern family living. The development is also within close proximity of good local primary and secondary schools, such as Harwood Hill Junior Mixed Infant and Nursery School, which is rated 'Good' by Ofsted.

David Hnyda, Head of Sales and Marketing at Crest Nicholson Chiltern,comments: 'We are excited to be launching our development at Willow Place, which will be a modern, thriving community in this scenic town. A show home will be available to view from mid-February, and the new Government backed Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme and Part Exchange will be available on a number of plots at the development. We advise interested purchasers to get in contact with our friendly sales team to book a viewing appointment to avoid disappointment.'

Welwyn Garden City town centre is just 1.3 miles away and easily walkable in under 25 minutes, and offers a range of amenities, including Sainsbury's, Waitrose and John Lewis stores, The Howard Shopping centre, a GP surgery, bakery, as well as a range of independent retailers. In addition, the development is situated just a ten minute walk from The Lagoon lake and gardens, which boasts a wide expanse of open green space and mature trees, along with Welwyn Garden City Football Club and the Panshanger Golf Complex.

Willow Place also provides residents with easy access to London via the Thameslink, with trains from Welwyn Garden City Station to London Kings Cross in just 30 minutes. In addition, the nearby A1 provides access to the M25 and the A414 linking residents with Hertford.

Prices for a two bedroom house start from £389,950. Three bedroom houses will be available from £469,950 and four bedroom houses from £524,950. To register interest and for more information call 01707 862584 or visit https://www.crestnicholson.com/developments/willow-place/.