CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC

(CRST)
  Report
Crest Nicholson : Brand new homes coming soon to Hertfordshire in one of the country's first Garden Cities

01/07/2021 | 12:22pm EST
07 January 2021
Brand new homes coming soon to Hertfordshire in one of the country's first Garden Cities

Crest Nicholson is preparing to launch a traditional mix of two, three and four bedroom houses at its new development Willow Placein Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire. The development will initially comprise two, three and four bedroom homes, with the Sales suite due to open in mid-January. One and two bedroom apartments will also be offered at a later date. Situated in one of the country's first 'Garden Cities', residents will enjoy an attractive town made up of tree lined boulevards and wide grass verges, plus a range of amenities on the doorstep, from schooling to health care and shopping.

Each home at Willow Place features luxurious specification, with stylish, fully integrated kitchens, and contemporary bathroom suites, ideal for modern family living. The development is also within close proximity of good local primary and secondary schools, such as Harwood Hill Junior Mixed Infant and Nursery School, which is rated 'Good' by Ofsted.

David Hnyda, Head of Sales and Marketing at Crest Nicholson Chiltern,comments: 'We are excited to be launching our development at Willow Place, which will be a modern, thriving community in this scenic town. A show home will be available to view from mid-February, and the new Government backed Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme and Part Exchange will be available on a number of plots at the development. We advise interested purchasers to get in contact with our friendly sales team to book a viewing appointment to avoid disappointment.'

Welwyn Garden City town centre is just 1.3 miles away and easily walkable in under 25 minutes, and offers a range of amenities, including Sainsbury's, Waitrose and John Lewis stores, The Howard Shopping centre, a GP surgery, bakery, as well as a range of independent retailers. In addition, the development is situated just a ten minute walk from The Lagoon lake and gardens, which boasts a wide expanse of open green space and mature trees, along with Welwyn Garden City Football Club and the Panshanger Golf Complex.

Willow Place also provides residents with easy access to London via the Thameslink, with trains from Welwyn Garden City Station to London Kings Cross in just 30 minutes. In addition, the nearby A1 provides access to the M25 and the A414 linking residents with Hertford.

Prices for a two bedroom house start from £389,950. Three bedroom houses will be available from £469,950 and four bedroom houses from £524,950. To register interest and for more information call 01707 862584 or visit https://www.crestnicholson.com/developments/willow-place/.

Financials
Sales 2020 666 M 903 M 903 M
Net income 2020 -7,64 M -10,4 M -10,4 M
Net cash 2020 116 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2020 -74,3x
Yield 2020 0,12%
Capitalization 790 M 1 073 M 1 072 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 966
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 287,77 GBX
Last Close Price 307,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target -6,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Martin Truscott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Iain G. T. Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Tom Marshall Nicholson Chief Operating Officer & Director
Duncan John Cooper Group Finance Director & Director
Sharon Emma Flood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC-5.52%1 073
D.R. HORTON, INC.-4.45%24 011
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-0.88%19 220
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-1.55%13 621
PERSIMMON PLC0.90%12 088
PULTEGROUP, INC.-5.26%10 952
