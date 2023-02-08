Crest Nicholson : Form of Proxy

2023 AGM Directions

Directions to the Crest Nicholson Holdings plc AGM to be held at the Group's office at Crest House, Pyrcroft Road, Chertsey, Surrey KT16 9GN on Thursday 23 March 2023, starting at 11.30 a.m.

Travelling by car

Leaving the M25 at junction 11 take the A317 signposted Chertsey/ Weybridge. At the roundabout take the first turning onto Chertsey Road, signposted A317 Chertsey.

Follow the dual carriageway passing through two sets of traffic lights. At the third set of traffic lights, bear left signposted Chertsey Town Centre (Eastworth Road).

Pass straight across a mini roundabout, you will then pass a church on your left. Straight across the next roundabout. This leads to Pyrcroft Road.

Go through a set of traffic lights and almost immediately you will come to a second set of lights with Crest House on your right. To access the car park, turn right (Abbots Way) at these lights and the entrance will be on your left. Although there are dedicated visitor parking bays, on the day of the AGM please park in any available space.

Travelling by public transport

The nearest railway station is Chertsey, which is a few minutes walk from Crest House.

Enquiries

If you have any problems finding the venue, please contact the Crest Nicholson Reception team who will be happy to help - 01932 580555.

Engagement with our shareholders

Shareholder engagement is important to us and arrangements have been made so that shareholders who are unable to attend the AGM can participate by submitting questions in advance. Any specific questions on the business of the AGM and on the resolutions can be submitted ahead of the AGM by email to info@crestnicholson.com.