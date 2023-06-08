Advanced search
    CRST   GB00B8VZXT93

CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC

(CRST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:52:32 2023-06-08 am EDT
239.90 GBX   -3.81%
Crest Nicholson : HALF YEAR RESULTS 2023 PRESENTATION

06/08/2023 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LANCASTER PARK

WEST MALLING

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2023

8 June 2023

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this presentation and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Group's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Group's results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and expectations of the industry.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the development of the markets and the industry in which the Group operates may differ materially from those described in, or suggested by, any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. In addition, even if the development of the markets and the industry in which the Group operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, those developments may not be indicative of developments in subsequent periods. A number of factors could cause developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, general economic and business conditions, industry trends, competition, commodity prices, changes in law or regulation, changes in its business strategy, political and economic uncertainty. Save as required by the Listing and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company is under no obligation to update the information contained in this presentation. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

'Crest Nicholson' or the 'Group' refers to Crest Nicholson Holdings plc and its subsidiary companies.

2 HALF YEAR RESULTS 2023 June 2023

AGENDA

PETER TRUSCOTT

  • HALF YEAR SUMMARY

DUNCAN COOPER

  • FINANCIAL REVIEW

PETER TRUSCOTT

  • MARKET OVERVIEW
  • STRATEGY UPDATE AND OUTLOOK

Q&A

3 HALF YEAR RESULTS 2023 June 2023

FERNHURST

CAMBERLEY

HALF YEAR SUMMARY

  • Evolution of trading environment
    • Challenging start to HY23
    • Stability returned and improving confidence levels
    • Latest core inflation data
  • Steady recovery in transaction levels
    • Pricing remains robust
  • High quality sites added on competitive terms
  • Geographical expansion on track
  • Well positioned for future growth

4 HALF YEAR RESULTS 2023 June 2023

COLWELL GREEN

WITNEY

FINANCIAL REVIEW

DUNCAN COOPER

GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR

5 HALF YEAR RESULTS 2023 June 2023

MORTON PARK

MILTON KEYNES

Disclaimer

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 723 M 901 M 901 M
Net income 2023 53,9 M 67,2 M 67,2 M
Net cash 2023 221 M 275 M 275 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 3,37%
Capitalization 639 M 796 M 796 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 797
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 249,40 GBX
Average target price 272,46 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Martin Truscott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duncan John Cooper Group Finance Director & Director
Iain George Thomas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Octavia Kate Morley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Louise Jane Hardy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC5.41%796
D.R. HORTON, INC.27.83%38 865
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.22.05%17 472
PULTEGROUP, INC.57.19%15 976
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.20.10%13 271
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.48.12%8 188
