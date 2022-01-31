Crest Nicholson : Homeowner swaps high maintenance cottage for hassle-free new build at St John's Mead, Elmswell

Sally Budden (69), a director of corporate affairs, knew she was in the market for a hassle-free new build when she began her property search in April 2021. Having previously owned a three-bedroom cottage in Coddenham, Suffolk, Sally was keen to upgrade her home to a low maintenance alternative. Having researched various different property developers, Sally settled on Crest Nicholson as the best fit for her needs, and purchased a three-bedroom home at St John's Mead in Elmswell, Suffolk.

Having now been in her new home since June 2021, Sally has been reaping the benefits of her new build. She explains: "I knew exactly what I wanted from my next home: a house that was warm, cost-effective, reliable, and comfortable - and that's exactly what I got! As a new build, it retains heat really well and the central heating is consistent throughout the house - which is a nice change coming from a temperamental cottage that required a lot of attention. The house was absolutely spotless, well decorated, and already had all the fixtures and fittings installed, so it was ready to move into once I completed, which was incredibly convenient for me".

A big selling point of the Newton house type was the amount of flexible space it provides. Sally comments: "Since I've moved in, I've converted one of the spare bedrooms into a home office for when I'm working from home, which is a massive help given the likelihood of hybrid working going forward. I also have seven grandchildren, so the extra bedroom and spacious floorplan definitely comes in handy when I've got family visiting!"

One of Sally's rationales for moving into St John's Mead was to shorten her commute to work to Bury St Edmunds. Sally explains: "I've absolutely loved being able to cycle to work, when weather permits, and it only takes an hour. It's far quicker than before, which is a bonus. I also travel to Europe for work, so being able to get to Stansted Airport within an hour was another key pull towards the area". St John's Mead is well connected by train, with Elmswell railway station under a 15 minute walk from the development, offering direct routes to Stowmarket in just nine minutes, Bury St Edmunds in 12 minutes, Ipswich in 24 minutes and Cambridge in under an hour.

The homes at St John's Mead are traditional in style and built to complement the semi-rural village setting. The development is surrounded by greenery, creating a perfect retreat from the hustle and bustle of the nearby towns and cities.

Residents at St John's Mead enjoy a variety of amenities on their doorstep, including a Co-op supermarket, two pubs, a library, a post office, two hairdressers, a butcher, playing fields and a cricket and football club. Sally adds: "I love everything that the area has to offer to keep me fit and healthy. I've got a great personal trainer nearby, and the area has some really lovely walking and running routes thanks to all the open space near the development. I also enjoy taking part in the dance and exercise classes in my spare time, which are held in the community hall."

Sally also credits the smooth and speedy process of buying to Crest Nicholson. She concludes: "I had a really good experience purchasing with Crest Nicholson. The sales team were on hand at the start of the process to make sure a sale was feasible with the chain involved, and then towards the end they really helped push the sale through before the stamp duty holiday ended! It was all a very quick and streamlined process, as I was all moved in within three months of starting my house hunt. Although the purchase process is done and dusted now, I still have someone to turn to at Crest Nicholson if I ever need a helping hand with anything, which is really reassuring now that I'm living on my own".

Prices at St John's Mead start from £320,000 for a three bedroom home, and £365,000 for a four bedroom, with Part Exchange, the government-backed Help to Buy: equity loan scheme, Home Reach, and Deposit Unlock schemes available on selected plots. The Sales Suite and show home are open Thursday - Monday from 10am - 5pm. For more information, please call 01359 758 536 or visit www.crestnicholson.com/stjohnsmead.