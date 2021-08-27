Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRST   GB00B8VZXT93

CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC

(CRST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crest Nicholson : Remote working allows family of five to look further afield for their new home in Surrey

08/27/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vicki Mawson (41) and her husband Adi (44) had been searching for their dream home when the pandemic hit last year. A sudden move to remote working meant the family of five no longer needed to live within walking distance of a train station, so were able to significantly expand their property search. They recently moved to their new five bedroom property at Crest Nicholson's Longhurst Park development in Cranleigh which boasts the best of both worlds - a quintessential village location within easy reach of public transport.

Vicki, a HR Director, comments: 'We'd been looking for a home within close proximity to train stations because I worked in London, but then Covid changed all of that. I started working from home and will likely only need to be in the office once or twice a week in the future, while my husband took the opportunity for a career change and is now a teacher. Because of that, we were able to be flexible on our location and look further afield. Our new home is still only an easy 15 minute drive to Shalford train station, but we're surrounded by beautiful green countryside.'

Located on the edge of the village of Cranleigh, Longhurst Park features a traditional collection of two, three, four and five bedroom houses. Designed with modern-day family living in mind, all homes boast spacious interiors with large gardens - a major drawcard for the Mawson's and their three children.

Vicki says: 'We left our four bedroom terraced house in Weybridge because we needed more space and a bigger garden for the children. With five generously sized bedrooms (including a spare room for when my mum comes to stay each week), a large open plan kitchen / dining room, study, and double garage - which is great for storage - we fell in love with out new home straight away. We had been searching for the right home for a while and it just felt right.'

The vibrant village of Cranleigh boasts an array of shops, cafes, restaurants, and pubs as well as a weekly market, whilst being right on the doorstep of nature. Living next to so much green space is Vicki's favourite aspect of her new home. She comments: 'Now on my lunch breaks, I walk through nature and come back and feeling refreshed and much more productive. It also gives the children more freedom in having somewhere to safely run around and ride their bikes.'

'Working from home means I skip the commute and can spend more quality time with the children by walking them the 20 minutes to school each day. Cranleigh has a strong community feel with kind people and we just love living here.

Residents at Longhurst Park will also benefit from direct access to The Weald and the Downs Link, while the nearby towns of Guildford and Horsham offer excellent rail links into London Waterloo in just 40 minutes and Gatwick in 17 minutes.

Prices at Longhurst Park start from £499,950 for a three bedroom home and £614,950 for a four bedroom. Select properties are available on Home Reach, Crest Nicholson's part buy-part rent ownership scheme, and SmoothMove. For more information or to book an appointment with the sales team, call 01483 944 487 or visit https://www.crestnicholson.com/developments/surrey/longhurst-park

Back

Disclaimer

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 10:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
06:22aCREST NICHOLSON : Remote working allows family of five to look further afield fo..
PU
06:12aCREST NICHOLSON : welcomes new Sales and Marketing Director to South West divisi..
PU
06:02aCREST NICHOLSON : Hygge Park ticks all the boxes for young family in Somerset
PU
05:32aCREST NICHOLSON : Learn how Help to Buy can get you onto the property ladder in ..
PU
05:12aCREST NICHOLSON : launches new house type at Mirum Park in Gloucestershire
PU
08/20CREST NICHOLSON : launches latest phase at Finberry, Ashford
PU
08/20CREST NICHOLSON : unveils new four bedroom show home at Lancaster Park, Kent
PU
08/20CREST NICHOLSON : Three-bedroom show home available to view now at Crest Nichols..
PU
08/20CREST NICHOLSON : Family use part buy-part rent scheme to step onto the property..
PU
07/27Crest Nicholson Holdings plc Announces Directorate Change
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 845 M 1 158 M 1 158 M
Net income 2021 77,0 M 105 M 105 M
Net cash 2021 169 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 1 069 M 1 467 M 1 465 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 657
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 416,40 GBX
Average target price 430,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Martin Truscott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duncan John Cooper Group Finance Director & Director
Iain G. T. Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Tom Marshall Nicholson Chief Operating Officer & Director
Octavia Kate Morley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC27.81%1 467
D.R. HORTON, INC.40.98%34 224
PULTEGROUP, INC.25.74%13 968
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.2.19%13 148
PERSIMMON PLC4.19%12 621
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER110.14%11 186