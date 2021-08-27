Crest Nicholson : Remote working allows family of five to look further afield for their new home in Surrey

Vicki Mawson (41) and her husband Adi (44) had been searching for their dream home when the pandemic hit last year. A sudden move to remote working meant the family of five no longer needed to live within walking distance of a train station, so were able to significantly expand their property search. They recently moved to their new five bedroom property at Crest Nicholson's Longhurst Park development in Cranleigh which boasts the best of both worlds - a quintessential village location within easy reach of public transport.

Vicki, a HR Director, comments: 'We'd been looking for a home within close proximity to train stations because I worked in London, but then Covid changed all of that. I started working from home and will likely only need to be in the office once or twice a week in the future, while my husband took the opportunity for a career change and is now a teacher. Because of that, we were able to be flexible on our location and look further afield. Our new home is still only an easy 15 minute drive to Shalford train station, but we're surrounded by beautiful green countryside.'

Located on the edge of the village of Cranleigh, Longhurst Park features a traditional collection of two, three, four and five bedroom houses. Designed with modern-day family living in mind, all homes boast spacious interiors with large gardens - a major drawcard for the Mawson's and their three children.

Vicki says: 'We left our four bedroom terraced house in Weybridge because we needed more space and a bigger garden for the children. With five generously sized bedrooms (including a spare room for when my mum comes to stay each week), a large open plan kitchen / dining room, study, and double garage - which is great for storage - we fell in love with out new home straight away. We had been searching for the right home for a while and it just felt right.'

The vibrant village of Cranleigh boasts an array of shops, cafes, restaurants, and pubs as well as a weekly market, whilst being right on the doorstep of nature. Living next to so much green space is Vicki's favourite aspect of her new home. She comments: 'Now on my lunch breaks, I walk through nature and come back and feeling refreshed and much more productive. It also gives the children more freedom in having somewhere to safely run around and ride their bikes.'

'Working from home means I skip the commute and can spend more quality time with the children by walking them the 20 minutes to school each day. Cranleigh has a strong community feel with kind people and we just love living here.

Residents at Longhurst Park will also benefit from direct access to The Weald and the Downs Link, while the nearby towns of Guildford and Horsham offer excellent rail links into London Waterloo in just 40 minutes and Gatwick in 17 minutes.

Prices at Longhurst Park start from £499,950 for a three bedroom home and £614,950 for a four bedroom. Select properties are available on Home Reach, Crest Nicholson's part buy-part rent ownership scheme, and SmoothMove. For more information or to book an appointment with the sales team, call 01483 944 487 or visit https://www.crestnicholson.com/developments/surrey/longhurst-park