Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRST   GB00B8VZXT93

CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC

(CRST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:29:51 2023-01-17 am EST
264.20 GBX   -0.53%
06:12aCrest Nicholson achieves rise in annual revenue; lifts dividend by 25%
AN
05:59aUK House Prices Set for Double-Digit Fall, Says Oxford Economics
DJ
04:40aCrest Nicholson : welcomes first new homeowners into Henley Gate development, Ipswich
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crest Nicholson achieves rise in annual revenue; lifts dividend by 25%

01/17/2023 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance news) - Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC on Tuesday reported a rise in its annual revenue due to "strength of the housing marker".

The Surrey-based housebuilder said revenue in the year ended on October 31 increased by 16% to GBP913.6 million from GBP786.6 million, reflecting "good operating performance and strength of the housing market".

Home completions rose by 14% to 2,734 compared to 2,407 a year ago.

Pretax profit, however, fell to GBP32.8 million from GBP86.9 million, as operating profit dropped to GBP38.4 million from GBP93.8 million a year earlier.

But adjusted operating profit margin increased to 15.4% from 14.6% a year ago, "demonstrating continued good progress in our profit margin recovery in a more challenging operating environment," the company said.

Chief Executive Peter Truscott said: "We are delighted to report a strong financial performance for the year, in line with our guidance upgraded at the half year.

"Demand for housing remained resilient for much of the trading period, while we had to navigate operational disruption throughout the year and faced increased economic uncertainty in our final quarter.

"Despite these headwinds we have delivered revenue growth, adjusted operating margin expansion, an increase in return on capital employed and excellent cash generation throughout the year."

Crest Nicholson declared a dividend of 17.0 pence each, up 25% from 13.6 pence a year prior.

Looking ahead, the company said its immediate focus will be to deliver a "strong forward order book" and maintain a strong financial position.

Shares were down 0.5% at 264.40 pence each on Tuesday in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
06:12aCrest Nicholson achieves rise in annual revenue; lifts dividend by 25%
AN
05:59aUK House Prices Set for Double-Digit Fall, Says Oxford Economics
DJ
04:40aCrest Nicholson : welcomes first new homeowners into Henley Gate development, Ipswich
PU
04:08aUK Labor Market Looks Resilient Despite Weakening Activity
DJ
04:00aComing Soon To Faversham : Crest Nicholson to launch latest phase at sought-after Faversha..
PU
03:17aCrest Nicholson FY22 Revenue, Dividend Up; Profit Falls on UK Building Safety Pledge Ch..
MT
03:16aUK's Tight Labor Market to Pressure BOE on Rate Increases
DJ
02:58aFTSE 100 Seen Edging Lowerl Employment Data in Focus
DJ
02:03aEarnings Flash (CRST.L) CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS Reports FY22 Revenue GBP913.6M
MT
02:03aEarnings Flash (CRST.L) CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS Posts FY22 EPS GBX10.20
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 898 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
Net income 2022 21,7 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net cash 2022 222 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 5,93%
Capitalization 681 M 832 M 832 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 265,60 GBX
Average target price 251,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target -5,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Martin Truscott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duncan John Cooper Group Finance Director & Director
Iain George Thomas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Octavia Kate Morley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Louise Jane Hardy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC12.26%832
D.R. HORTON, INC.6.53%32 718
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.39%15 047
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.2.64%12 335
PULTEGROUP, INC.11.44%11 560
PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER0.00%7 267