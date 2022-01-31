Log in
    CRST   GB00B8VZXT93

CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC

(CRST)
Crest Nicholson : donates new coaches for students at Red Gates School, Croydon

01/31/2022
Award-winning housebuilder Crest Nicholson has made a donation of two brand new, specially-adapted Variety Sunshine Coaches to Red Gates School, Croydon.

Red Gates caters for primary-age children with severe learning difficulties, as well as autism, and

the two coaches designed by UK children's charity, Variety, will give the students at Red Gates School greater access to the needs-led educational support they require. For children with autism spectrum disorder, Variety coaches provide a safe and stable travelling environment that a child can come to trust, thereby reducing the frequency of sensory meltdowns, while also offering important wheelchair access to those that need it.

Eileen Guihen, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson South, said: "At Crest Nicholson we are committed to supporting wider communities and are delighted to provide the students at Red Gates School with this donation. We know that using public transport can be daunting for children who may require extra support and is a huge source of worry for their families. We hope that the coaches will remove this stress for Red Gates students living in nearby areas."

Conrad Hollingsworth, Chief Executive at Variety, the Children's Charity, also said: "We are delighted to continue our successful charity partnership with Crest Nicholson. The partnership has allowed us to ensure that children in Croydon have safe and reliable access to the educational support they need."

Lorraine Slee, Head Teacher at Red Gates School, added: "We are very grateful for Crest Nicholson's generosity. The coaches will offer those attending Red Gates vital access to the education and support they need, alleviating additional stress from families caring for disabled or disadvantaged children."

Brand-new three and four-bedroom homes are available from Crest Nicholson at nearby Westvale Park in Horley, ideal for family living and located only 40 minutes from Red Gates School. The village-style development offers a range of new facilities on the doorstep with plans in place for further shops, pubs, restaurants, play areas and a community hall.

While homes are surrounded by trees and grassland, providing peace and tranquillity, this vibrant new community is just a 47-minute train journey from London Bridge.

Crest Nicholson apartments are also available at The Picturehouse in Croydon and Walton Court Gardens in Walton on Thames. For more information on Crest Nicholson's nearby developments, please visit: https://www.crestnicholson.com/

Disclaimer

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 17:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
