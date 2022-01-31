Crest Nicholson : donates new coaches for students at Red Gates School, Croydon

Award-winning housebuilder Crest Nicholson has made a donation of two brand new, specially-adapted Variety Sunshine Coaches to Red Gates School, Croydon.

Red Gates caters for primary-age children with severe learning difficulties, as well as autism, and

the two coaches designed by UK children's charity, Variety, will give the students at Red Gates School greater access to the needs-led educational support they require. For children with autism spectrum disorder, Variety coaches provide a safe and stable travelling environment that a child can come to trust, thereby reducing the frequency of sensory meltdowns, while also offering important wheelchair access to those that need it.

Eileen Guihen, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson South, said: "At Crest Nicholson we are committed to supporting wider communities and are delighted to provide the students at Red Gates School with this donation. We know that using public transport can be daunting for children who may require extra support and is a huge source of worry for their families. We hope that the coaches will remove this stress for Red Gates students living in nearby areas."

Conrad Hollingsworth, Chief Executive at Variety, the Children's Charity, also said: "We are delighted to continue our successful charity partnership with Crest Nicholson. The partnership has allowed us to ensure that children in Croydon have safe and reliable access to the educational support they need."

Lorraine Slee, Head Teacher at Red Gates School, added: "We are very grateful for Crest Nicholson's generosity. The coaches will offer those attending Red Gates vital access to the education and support they need, alleviating additional stress from families caring for disabled or disadvantaged children."

