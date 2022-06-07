Log in
Crest Nicholson : expands Executive Leadership Team in its Midlands Division

06/07/2022 | 11:12am EDT
Award-winning housebuilder, Crest Nicholson, has announced the appointments of Tim Brickley, Jamie Thompson and Jonathan Earp to the leadership team in its Midlands division, as it prepares for further growth across the region.

Tim will spearhead Crest Nicholson's operations in the Midlands as its new Managing Director, while Jamie, as its new Land Director, will be focused on expanding the business' current portfolio of developments in the region. Jonathan will lead on securing new contracts and commercial opportunities for the team as its new Commercial Director.

Tim has over 37 years of expertise in the Midlands property sector, holding senior leadership positions at Persimmon Homes, Taylor Wimpey and most recently, Avant Homes, where he was Managing Director of the Midlands region.

Jamie brings a wealth of experience in securing high-profile residential land agreements across the Midlands, having previously held positions as Land Manager at Persimmon Homes, Senior Land Manager (Midlands) at Seven Homes and most recently, Head of Land at Tilia Homes Limited.

Jonathan, previously Group Commercial Projects Manager at Crest Nicholson, has over 13 years' experience in the negotiation and execution of commercial contracts across the construction industry, having also previously worked as Commercial Systems Manager at Bellway Homes and Contracts Manager at P M Harris Ltd.

Tim Brickley, Managing Director of Crest Nicholson Midlands, said: "As demand for high-quality homes continues to soar in the region, it's an exciting time to join the Crest Nicholson team. I look forward to bringing my local expertise within the Midlands region to deliver further growth for the business."

Jamie Thompson, Land Director of Crest Nicholson Midlands, added: "I am pleased to be joining Crest Nicholson and to have the opportunity to expand its existing land portfolio. It's great to be part of a company committed to creating sustainable communities that will benefit residents and the local area for years to come."

Jonathan Earp, Commercial Director of Crest Nicholson Midlands, said: "I'm excited to be joining Crest Nicholson and to further develop the company's important commercial relationships across the Midlands. I look forward to using my knowledge of the region to drive further growth across the business."

Peter Truscott, Chief Executive Officer at Crest Nicholson, commented: "Tim, Jamie and Jonathan together bring a wealth of experience in the planning and construction of high-quality homes in the Midlands. Their appointment reinforces our commitment to growth in the region and will help us in securing quality land parcels and reach our target of delivering 4,000 much-needed homes every year."

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 15:11:03 UTC.


