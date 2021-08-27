Log in
    CRST   GB00B8VZXT93

CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC

(CRST)
Crest Nicholson : launches last phase of its Daventry development, Monksmoor Park

08/27/2021 | 09:52am EDT
Award winning house builder Crest Nicholson has unveiled the final phase of its popular Daventry development, Central Point at Monksmoor Park. Comprising of 24 three and four bedroom houses, this stylish collection brings together a mix of traditional life with modern living in a vibrant new community.

Nestled alongside the Grand Union Canal, Monksmoor Park exemplifies Crest Nicholson's Garden Village Principles, incorporating 25 acres of open space with a fully integrated neighbourhood. Since the site was launched in 2014, Crest Nicholson has significantly invested into the local area with residents enjoying allotments, sport pitches, community gardens, woodlands areas, a village green, and a brand new state of the art primary school, as well as a neighbourhood centre, health facilities and office and retail space.

Now in its fifth and final phase, Central Point at Monksmoor Park offers a range of house types to suit all buyers. For those who love to entertain, the three bedroom Evesham boasts an open plan kitchen-dining area and separate light and airy living room. Ideal for those with growing families, the four bedroom Keswick offers a generously sized living room, looking out over a private garden. The ground floor study with a bay window also benefits from lots of natural light, providing a peaceful space for home working.

The four bedroom Hexham is spread out over three floors, making it the perfect family home. The top floor boasts the main room and en suite, while the three generously sized bedrooms on the first floor share two further bathrooms. Downstairs, a kitchen-diner and separate living area are designed to accommodate the various demands of busy family life.

Vanessa MacNee, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Midlands,, comments: 'With more people looking for flexible layouts, larger living spaces, home offices and gardens, our final phase at Monksmoor Park is perfect for modern buyers. This development has already proven popular with a range of purchasers, from young professionals to growing families, drawn to the fantastic canalside location. With flooring included and stamp duty paid, we expect a lot of interest in this final stage, so I would encourage those considering a move to Monksmoor Park to book in a viewing with our sales team as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.'

Situated amid an abundance of open space, Central Point at Monksmoor Park offers residents a great quality of life. By connecting homes to local amenities through the Country Park extension, people are encouraged to walk, cycle and enjoy nature on their doorstep. While the town centre of Daventry is just a 30 minute walk or 10 minute bike ride away, offering a wide range of shops, restaurants, bars and pubs.

For those that commute, the development provides easy access to the M1 in just 15 minutes, while Coventry is only half an hour away by car. Rugby Train station - just a 20 minute drive - offers trains into London Euston just over an hour.

Prices for a three bedroom house at Central Point at Monksmoor Park start from £275,000 and £325,000 for a four bedroom. For more information call 01327 206 380 or visit https://www.crestnicholson.com/developments/northamptonshire/central-point-at-monksmoor-park.

