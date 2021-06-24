Crest Nicholson : Half Year Results 2021

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2021 STRONG HY21 TRADING PERFORMANCE STRATEGY ON TRACK TO ACCELERATE GROWTH FY21 EARNINGS GUIDANCE UPGRADED

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc ('Crest Nicholson', the 'Company' or the 'Group') today announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 April 2021:

Financial highlights

Revenue in the period increased to £324.5m (HY20: £240.0m), with home completions increasing to 1,017 1 (HY20: 775)

(HY20: 775) Strong HY21 trading performance with sales per outlet week (SPOW) rate at 0.69 (HY20: 0.46)

Forward sales of 2,771 units and Gross Development Value (GDV) of £691.8m as at 18 June 2021 (19 June 2020: 2,715 units and £575.1m GDV):

Robust forward order book with approximately 93% of FY21 revenue covered

Adjusted profit before tax 2 (APBT) for HY21 of £36.1m (HY20: £4.5m)

(APBT) for HY21 of £36.1m (HY20: £4.5m) Profit before tax for HY21 of £36.3m (HY20: £51.2m loss before tax)

Exceptional inventory impairment provision release of £7.6m (HY20: £43.2m exceptional charge), reflecting confidence in market conditions

Net exceptional charge for combustible materials provision of £7.9m (HY20: £nil) with HY21 provision now at £23.2m (HY20: £12.5m)

Transformational progress in strengthening the balance sheet:

Net cash 3 at £130.4m (HY20: net debt £93.3m) - operated with net cash position throughout HY21. FY21 closing net cash expected to be around £170.0m Land creditors at £178.5m (HY20: £223.9m)

Interim dividend declared of 4.1 pence per share, in line with dividend policy and reflecting confidence in outlook

FY21 APBT now expected to be at least £100.0m, including the Longcross Film Studio profit contribution

1 HY21 includes joint venture units at full unit count (HY20: Group's share of joint venture units). HY21 is also on an equivalent unit basis which allocates a proportion of the unit count for a deal to the land sale element where the deal contains a land sale (HY20: no equivalent unit allocation to land sale element). This approach reflects the Group's actual production output and also removes the distortive impact on average selling prices (ASP) of land sales.

2 Adjusted items represent the HY21 and HY20 statutory figures adjusted for exceptional items as disclosed in note 5 to the condensed consolidated financial statements. Adjusted performance metrics are as disclosed in note 20. These alternative (non-statutory) performance measures have been disclosed as the Directors believe this assists in better understanding the performance of the Group.3 Net cash is defined as cash and cash equivalents less bank loans, senior loan notes and other loans. See note 16 to the condensed consolidated financial statements for a reconciliation.

Strategic highlights

The Group continued to make good progress against all its strategic priorities in the half:

Retained Home Builders Federation (HBF) five-star rating for customer satisfaction for a further year

Investment in land for growth with 2,682 plots approved for purchase at an average gross margin of 26.5%, after sales and marketing costs

New house type range rollout on track, with over 6,700 future units in our short-term land portfolio now replanned with the new range: 425 new house type completions expected in FY21 80% of our private open market houses will be delivered using this range in 2022

Several PRS deals exchanged or completed in HY21: Growing PRS interest in single family homes

New initiatives implemented to support delivery of sustainability targets: Enhanced suite of reporting to monitor site processes and activities Biodiesel trial underway



Further, the sale in May 2021 of 50% equitable interest in Longcross Film Studio is expected to deliver £45.0m cash consideration in the second half of FY21 and the profit contribution is expected to be in excess of £10.0m.

Key financial metrics

£m (unless otherwise stated) HY21 HY20 % Change Home completions1 1,017 775 31.2 Revenue 324.5 240.0 35.2 Adjusted gross profit2 63.3 35.9 76.3 Adjusted gross profit margin2 19.5% 15.0% 450bps Adjusted administrative expenses2 (23.1) (24.8) (6.9) Net impairment losses on financial assets (0.2) - Adjusted operating profit2 40.0 11.1 260.4 Adjusted operating profit margin2 12.3% 4.6% 770bps Adjusted net finance expense2 (4.8) (5.5) (12.7) Share of joint venture results 0.9 (1.1) (181.8) Adjusted profit before tax2 36.1 4.5 702.2 Adjusted income tax2 (7.3) (0.9) 711.1 Adjusted profit after tax2 28.8 3.6 700.0 Exceptional items net of income tax 0.2 (44.1) (100.5) Gross profit/(loss) 63.0 (7.3) (963.0) Gross profit/(loss) margin 19.4% (3.0)% 2240bps Operating profit/(loss) 39.7 (44.0) (190.2) Operating profit/(loss) margin 12.2% (18.3)% 3050bps Profit/(loss) before tax 36.3 (51.2) (170.9) Profit/(loss) after tax 29.0 (40.5) (171.6) Adjusted basic earnings per share (p)2 11.2 1.4 700.0 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (p) 11.2 (15.8) (170.9) Dividend per share (p) 4.1 -

1 HY21 includes joint venture units at full unit count (HY20: Group's share of joint venture units). HY21 is also on an equivalent unit basis which allocates a proportion of the unit count for a deal to the land sale element where the deal contains a land sale (HY20: no equivalent unit allocation to land sale element). This approach reflects the Group's actual production output and also removes the distortive impact on ASPs of land sales.

2 Adjusted items represent the HY21 and HY20 statutory figures adjusted for exceptional items as disclosed in note 5 to the condensed consolidated financial statements. Adjusted performance metrics are as disclosed in note 20. These alternative (non-statutory) performance measures have been disclosed as the Directors believe this assists in better understanding the performance of the Group.

Current trading and outlook

Our trading performance in the first half has been strong, reflected in our HY21 SPOW rate of 0.69 and our forward order book being approximately 93% covered as at 18 June 2021. Based on demand for homes which will complete after the 30 September 2021 stamp duty deadline, we are confident that the housing market will remain robust, and this transition can be managed smoothly. We are also continuing to make good progress in all five of our strategic priorities and are increasingly confident about our future growth prospects.

Given our strong trading performance and confidence in outlook, including the Longcross Film Studio contribution, we now expect FY21 APBT to be at least £100.0m.

The Group intends to hold a Capital Markets Day in October 2021 to outline its future growth plans and long-term financial targets.

Peter Truscott, Chief Executive, said:

'I am very pleased with the strong trading performance the Group has delivered in the first half. This has been achieved against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic and I would like to thank all Crest Nicholson employees and our partners for their dedication and commitment during this time.

We are making good progress in all five of our strategic priorities. Our balance sheet has been transformed and positions us strongly to grow in the future. Having completed the first part of our turnaround strategy, and implemented our operational efficiency programme, our focus now moves to rebuilding operating margins and delivering sustainable growth. We are evaluating options to enter new geographical markets and look forward to outlining these future growth plans and our long-term financial targets later this year.'

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Group's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Group's results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and expectations of the industry.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the development of the markets and the industry in which the Group operates may differ materially from those described in, or suggested by, any forward-looking statements contained in this release. In addition, even if the development of the markets and the industry in which the Group operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this release, those developments may not be indicative of developments in subsequent periods. A number of factors could cause developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, general economic and business conditions, industry trends, competition, commodity prices, changes in law or regulation, changes in its business strategy, political and economic uncertainty. Save as required by the Listing and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company is under no obligation to update the information contained in this release. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

