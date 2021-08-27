Crest Nicholson : welcomes new Sales and Marketing Director to South West division



Crest Nicholson is pleased to announce the appointment of Clare Brimble as the new Sales and Marketing Director for its South West division. Clare officially joined the team last month, bringing with her a wealth of experience in sales and marketing following a high profile career with some of the country's largest developers.

Previous to her new role, Clare spent six and a half years at Taylor Wimpey, where she moved from Sales Director to UK Sales and Marketing Director. Prior to this, she worked as a Sales and Marketing Manager for David Wilson Homes and Strongvox, and in estate agency for a period.

Having worked for housebuilders for over 18 years, Clare has a strong understanding of the industry and is passionate about service-led sales. As the South West Sales and Marketing Director, Clare will lead the division and report directly to Ralph Hawkins, Managing Director at Crest Nicholson South West.

Clare Brimble, Sales and Marketing Director for South West, said: 'It is exciting to join Crest Nicholson at a time when a strong housing market has bolstered business confidence to advance the company's offerings. The pandemic has led the industry to learn to work in different ways and showed us what we can achieve with a more flexible and digital perspective, to cater to both our customers and employees. I'm very much looking forward to exploring how Crest Nicholson can continue to build on this over the coming years.'

Ralph Hawkins, Managing Director at Crest Nicholson South West, comments: 'We are delighted to welcome Clare to Crest Nicholson and the South West team. She brings with her an exceptional level of experience across the housebuilding sector, and I am looking forward to working alongside her as we develop the division's long term strategies.'