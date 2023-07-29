Crestchem Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 167.28 million compared to INR 79.47 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 168.75 million compared to INR 80.23 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 6.93 million compared to INR 5.67 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.31 compared to INR 1.89 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.31 compared to INR 1.89 a year ago.

