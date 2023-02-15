Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Crestchic Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBI   GB00B0SPFW38

CRESTCHIC PLC

(NBI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:04 2023-02-15 am EST
399.00 GBX    0.00%
01:06pCrestchic's takeover by Aggreko clears another hurdle
AN
02/14Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Crestchic Plc
AQ
02/06Crestchic Shareholders OK GBP122 Million Takeover Deal From Aggreko
MT
News 
All News

Crestchic's takeover by Aggreko clears another hurdle

02/15/2023 | 01:06pm EST
(Alliance News) - Crestchic PLC on Monday said the agreed GBP122 million takeover by Aggreko has cleared another hurdle.

One condition of the deal was confirmation that no action will be taken under the UK National Security and Investment Act 2021 which would prevent completion of the takeover.

AIM-listed Crestchic and buyer Aggreko confirmed that the NSIA condition has now been satisfied.

A court hearing to sanction the deal is expected on February 20 with the effective date of the takeover expected to be February 22.

Crestchic floated in 2006 and specialises in hiring and selling specialist power reliability equipment.

By Jeremy Cutler Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

