  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Crestchic Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBI   GB00B0SPFW38

CRESTCHIC PLC

(NBI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:19 2023-02-06 am EST
399.00 GBX    0.00%
Crestchic shareholders approve GBP122 million takeover by Aggreko
AN
02/03Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Crestchic Plc
PR
01/17Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Crestchic Plc
AQ
Crestchic shareholders approve GBP122 million takeover by Aggreko

02/06/2023 | 05:24pm EST
(Alliance News) - Crestchic PLC on Monday reported that shareholders approved its acquisition by Aggreko Ltd.

The Burton-on-Trent, England-based industrial equipment supplier reported that scheme shareholders approved its acquisition by Glasgow-baseed energy services company Aggreko at a court meeting on Monday. It said 97% of votes were in support of the scheme.

Further, shareholders approved the acquisition at its general meeting, again with 97% of the vote.

In December, the company announced that it has agreed to a takeover by Aggreko worth GBP122 million.

Shares in Crestchic closed flat at 399.00 pence each on Monday in London. The company has a market capitalisation of GBP112.5 million.

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

