Crestchic shareholders approve GBP122 million takeover by Aggreko

(Alliance News) - Crestchic PLC on Monday reported that shareholders approved its acquisition by Aggreko Ltd.

The Burton-on-Trent, England-based industrial equipment supplier reported that scheme shareholders approved its acquisition by Glasgow-baseed energy services company Aggreko at a court meeting on Monday. It said 97% of votes were in support of the scheme.

Further, shareholders approved the acquisition at its general meeting, again with 97% of the vote.

In December, the company announced that it has agreed to a takeover by Aggreko worth GBP122 million.

Shares in Crestchic closed flat at 399.00 pence each on Monday in London. The company has a market capitalisation of GBP112.5 million.

