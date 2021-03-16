Crestview Exploration Inc. Announces Land Expansion at the Cimarron Gold Prospect in Nye County - Nevada

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS) (FSE: CE7) ("Crestview" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has staked an additional 40 claims at the recently acquired Cimarron gold prospect ("Cimarron" or the "Property"). For details of the Cimarron property acquisition and/or for a more detailed description of the Cimarron gold prospect, the reader is referred to the news release titled "Crestview Exploration Inc. Acquires a Lease with Option to Purchase on the Cimarron Gold Prospect in Nye County - Nevada" and dated February 24, 2021.

The Cimarron gold prospect is a high-grade epithermal gold target associated with the historic San Antonio mine. The prospect is located in Nye County, Nevada approximately 30 kilometers North of the mining town Tonopah, NV (see Map 1 below).





MAP 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7042/77427_6f7afe1eb44dc829_003full.jpg

The property was acquired with 13 unpatented lode claims which overlap and control the 6 historically-producing claims around the San Antonio mine. These six historical claims represent the core of the property. In addition to the San Antonio mine which was active in the early 1900's, these core claims had approximately 190 holes and 54,000' drilled in the 1980's.

With the additional 40 claims staked, Crestview now holds 53 claims at the Cimarron project. The new claims were staked on the nearest open ground to the North, East, and South of the core claims (see Map 2 below).





MAP 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7042/77427_6f7afe1eb44dc829_004full.jpg

J.A. Lowe, Crestview's Vice-President Exploration, commented "These 40 new claims represent a significant increase to our land position at the Cimarron gold prospect. The data we have reviewed at our core claims suggests that mineralization is strongly associated with North-South structures, and we believe there is opportunity to find extensions of these or parallel structures on the newly staked claims."

Crestview plans to begin conducting mapping, surface sampling, and geophysical surveys on the expanded Cimarron claims this Fall (2021).

This News Release was prepared by J.A. Lowe, M.Sc. Geology, and has been approved by Brian T. Brewer, M.Sc., CPG #11508.

Brian T. Brewer is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release.

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is a technology driven, well-funded and experienced exploration company focused on finding gold and silver deposits in mining friendly jurisdictions. The Crestview's projects Rock Creek, Divide, and Castile Mountain are situated in the Tuscarora Mountains of northern Elko County, Nevada. The company's Tuscarora properties combined comprise a total of 101 unpatented lode mining claims, with 74 claims at Rock Creek, 19 claims at Divide, and 8 claims at Castile Mountain.

The Cimarron project is located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and is comprised of 53 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine.

Glen Watson, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1-604-803-5229

Email: Glen@crestviewexploration.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address acquisition of the Property and future work thereon, mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77427