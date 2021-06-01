Crestwood Equity Partners LP : and Con Edison Announce Divestiture of Stagecoach Gas Services (Form 8-K)

Crestwood and Con Edison Announce Divestiture of Stagecoach Gas Services

HOUSTON, TX and NEW YORK, NY, June 1, 2021 -Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) ('Crestwood') and Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) ('Con Edison') today announced that their subsidiaries entered into a purchase and sale agreement to divest Stagecoach Gas Services LLC ('Stagecoach'), to a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) for $1.225 billion. The cash proceeds from the divestiture will be split pro rata between Crestwood and Con Edison in line with each member's 50% ownership interest in the joint venture. The agreement was signed on May 31, 2021 and is subject to two closing periods. The first closing consists of the transfer of the Stagecoach subsidiaries (with the exception of Twin Tier Pipeline LLC) valued at $1.195 billion, and is expected to occur following approval under Hart-Scott-Rodino, during the third quarter of 2021.

Robert G. Phillips, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crestwood's general partner, commented, 'Today's announcement is bittersweet for Crestwood as it culminates our ownership of Stagecoach Gas Services, which our predecessor company originally acquired in 2005, but we are pleased Kinder Morgan, a great organization with complementary assets in the Northeast, will be the next owner and operator of these irreplaceable infrastructure assets. We want to thank our Stagecoach employees for their hard work and dedication and Con Edison for being a valuable joint venture partner over the last five years. As of result of this transaction, Crestwood will enhance our financial flexibility by immediately accelerating our de-leveraging strategy to achieve a year-end 2021 pro forma leverage ratio of 3.50x to 3.75x, consistent with our long-term target that we have communicated to our investors over the past several years. As a result, we are now positioned to further reduce our cost of capital and enhance returns to our unitholders through opportunistic common and preferred unit buy-backs, as we strive to be a leading sustainable MLP with best-in-class financial metrics.'

'Con Edison wants to express its appreciation to Crestwood for being a valuable partner and is gratified an operator the caliber of Kinder Morgan will be the steward of the Stagecoach assets,' said Timothy Cawley, Con Edison's CEO. 'Through the implementation of our Clean Energy Commitment , Con Edison is leading the transition to the clean energy future that our customers expect and deserve. This transaction is consistent with our strategy to deliver on that future.'

Crestwood intends to use net proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and opportunistically utilize free cash flow after distributions for its board approved common and preferred equity buy-back program.

Stagecoach is comprised of premier natural gas pipeline and storage facilities that provide a critical link between robust natural gas supply sources and Northeast US demand markets. Located in New York and Pennsylvania, Stagecoach consists of four natural gas storage facilities (Stagecoach, Thomas Corners, Steuben and Seneca Lake) with a combined storage capacity of approximately 41 Bcf and three natural gas pipelines (MARC I, North/South and the Twin Tier Pipeline) with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3 Bcf per day.

Crestwood and Con Edison were represented by TD Securities as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins, LLP as legal advisor.

