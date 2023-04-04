Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Credit Rating Upgrade - Apr-23

The Company informs that FIX SCR S.A. Risk Rating Agent (affiliate of Fitch Ratings), has decided to raise from AA to AA+ the rating of the Company's Notes as detailed below:
Issuer Rating: AA+ (arg)
Series XXX Notes with maturing in August 2023: AA+ (arg)
Series XXXI Notes with maturing in November 2023: AA+ (arg)
Series XXXIII Notes with maturing in July 2024: AA+ (arg)
Series XXXIV Notes with maturing in June 2024: AA+ (arg)
Series XXXV Notes with maturing in Septiembre 2024: AA+ (arg)
Series XXXVI Notes with maturing in February 2025: AA+ (arg)
Series XXXVII Notes with maturing in March 2025: AA+ (arg)
Series XXXVIII Notes with maturing in March 2026: AA+ (arg)
Series XXXIX Notes with maturing in February 2024: AA+ (arg)
Series XL Notes with maturing in Dicember 2026: AA+ (arg)
Series XLI Notes with maturing in October 2024: AA+ (arg)
Series XLII Notes with maturing in May 2026: AA+ (arg)
Likewise, the rating report is published on the risk rating agent website.
