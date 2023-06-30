Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Farmland Acquisition - Form 6-K
Today at 05:17 pm
Share
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Buenos Aires, June 30, 2023 - CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA:CRES),reports that it has acquired a farm of 1,250 hectares (1,200 productive agricultural hectares) located in the department of Conhello, province of La Pampa, Argentina, close to the "El Tigre" farm, owned by CRESUD.
The total amount of the transaction was set at USD 4.5 million (USD 3,600 per hectare), of which USD 1.8 million has already been paid, and USD 1.35 million of the remaining balance will be paid in April 2024 and two installments of USD 675,000 each in December 2024 and 2025.
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 21:16:30 UTC.
Cresud SACIF y A is an Argentina-based company engaged mainly in telecommunications sector. Through its subsidiaries, it operates two segments: Agricultural Business and Urban Properties and Investment Business, which is divided into: Operations Center Argentina and Operations Center Israel. Agricultural Business focuses on acquiring, developing and exploiting agricultural properties. It is involved in farming activities, cattle raising, leasing land to third parties and perform agency and agro-industrial services, including a meat packing plant. Operations Center Argentina is engaged in the development, acquisition and operation of shopping malls, offices and hotels, among others, in Argentina, and owns selective investments outside Argentina. Operations Center Israel includes real estate activities in Israel and abroad, supermarket chain management and telecommunications services, both locally, as well as is engaged in the insurance, pension and provident funds, among others.