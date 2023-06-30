CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Buenos Aires, June 30, 2023 - CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA:CRES),reports that it has acquired a farm of 1,250 hectares (1,200 productive agricultural hectares) located in the department of Conhello, province of La Pampa, Argentina, close to the "El Tigre" farm, owned by CRESUD.

The total amount of the transaction was set at USD 4.5 million (USD 3,600 per hectare), of which USD 1.8 million has already been paid, and USD 1.35 million of the remaining balance will be paid in April 2024 and two installments of USD 675,000 each in December 2024 and 2025.

