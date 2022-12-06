Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Installment Class - Form 6-K

Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Series XXXVII fixed Rate Notes in a principal amount of USD 24,388,036, due 2025.

The Company informs that on December 15, 2022, will start the payment of the first installment of interests related to the Series XXXVII Notes issued on June 15, 2022.

Payment Agent: Caja de Valores S.A. Date of effective payment: December 15, 2022 Number of service to be paid: First installment of interests

Period comprised by the payment: June 15, 2022/December 15, 2022 Concept of payment: Interests (100%)

Payment Currency: USD Outstanding Capital: USD 24,388,036 Annual Nominal Interest Rate: 5.50% Interest being paid USD 672,508.44





Interests will be paid to the noteholders at whose name the Notes were registered on December 14, 2022