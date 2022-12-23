Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Installment Class - Form 6-K

Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Series XXXIV fixed Rate Notes in a principal amount of USD 35,737,138, due 2024.

The Company informs that on December 30, 2022, will start the payment of the thrid installment of interests related to the Series XXXIV Notes issued on June 30, 2021.

Payment Agent: Caja de Valores S.A. Date of effective payment: June 30, 2022 Number of service to be paid: Third installment of interests

Period comprised by the payment: June 30, 2022/December 30, 2022 Concept of payment: Interest

Payment Currency: USD Outstanding Capital: USD 23,943,882.46 Annual Nominal Interest Rate: 6.99% Interest being paid USD 839,131.40





Interests will be paid to the noteholders at whose name the Notes were registered on December 29, 2022