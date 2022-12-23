Advanced search
    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-21
204.25 ARS   -0.29%
05:05pCresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Installment Class - Form 6-K
PU
12/21Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : - Repurchase 122022 - Form 6-K
PU
12/16Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Notes Issuance - Form 6-K
PU
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Installment Class - Form 6-K

12/23/2022 | 05:05pm EST
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K

Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Series XXXIV fixed Rate Notes in a principal amount of USD 35,737,138, due 2024.

The Company informs that on December 30, 2022, will start the payment of the thrid installment of interests related to the Series XXXIV Notes issued on June 30, 2021.
Payment Agent:
Caja de Valores S.A.
Date of effective payment:
June 30, 2022
Number of service to be paid:
Third installment of interests
Period comprised by the payment:
June 30, 2022/December 30, 2022
Concept of payment:
Interest
Payment Currency:
USD
Outstanding Capital:
USD 23,943,882.46
Annual Nominal Interest Rate:
6.99%
Interest being paid
USD 839,131.40

Interests will be paid to the noteholders at whose name the Notes were registered on December 29, 2022

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 22:01:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
