Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Series XXXIII fixed Rate Notes in a principal amount of USD 18,797,690, due 2024.

The Company informs that on July 6, 2023, will start the payment of the fourth installment of interests and second capital installment related to the Series XXXIII Notes issued on July 6, 2021.

Payment Agent: Caja de Valores S.A. Date of effective payment: July 6, 2023 Number of service to be paid: Fourth installment of interests / Second capital installment

Period comprised by the payment: January 6, 2023 / July 6, 2023 Concept of payment: Interests (100%) & Capital (33%)

Payment Currency: USD Outstanding Capital: USD 12,594,452.30 Annual Nominal Interest Rate: 6.99% Interest being paid USD 436,558.22

Capital being paid USD 6,203,237.70



Interests will be paid to the noteholders at whose name the Notes were registered on July 5, 2023.