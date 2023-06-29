End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange -
06:00:00 2023-06-27 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
392.30
ARS
-4.54%
-7.86%
+70.38%
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Installment Class - Form 6-K
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Series XXXIII fixed Rate Notes in a principal amount of USD 18,797,690, due 2024.
The Company informs that on July 6, 2023, will start the payment of the fourth installment of interests and second capital installment related to the Series XXXIII Notes issued on July 6, 2021.
Payment Agent:
Caja de Valores S.A.
Date of effective payment:
July 6, 2023
Number of service to be paid:
Fourth installment of interests / Second capital installment
Period comprised by the payment:
January 6, 2023 / July 6, 2023
Concept of payment:
Interests (100%) & Capital (33%)
Payment Currency:
USD
Outstanding Capital:
USD 12,594,452.30
Annual Nominal Interest Rate:
6.99%
Interest being paid
USD 436,558.22
Capital being paid
USD 6,203,237.70
Interests will be paid to the noteholders at whose name the Notes were registered on July 5, 2023.
Disclaimer Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 29 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2023 15:03:28 UTC.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Installment Class - Form 6-K
11:04am
PU
11:04am
PU
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Installment Class - Form 6-K
Jun. 26
PU
Jun. 26
PU
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : RTRS soybean certification at 'El Tigre' farm
Jun. 20
PU
Jun. 20
PU
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Note Xxxvii - Interest Installment - Form 6-K
Jun. 08
PU
Jun. 08
PU
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Warrants Exercise May-2023 - Form 6-K
Jun. 02
PU
Jun. 02
PU
Tranche Update on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 17, 2022.
May. 24
CI
May. 24
CI
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Interest Payment Notes Xxx - Form 6-K
May. 23
PU
May. 23
PU
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Installment Series Xxxix - Form 6-K
May. 16
PU
May. 16
PU
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Presentación Institucional | IIIQ 2023
May. 16
PU
May. 16
PU
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Webcast | IIIQ 2023
May. 12
PU
May. 12
PU
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Conference Call | IIIQ 2023
May. 12
PU
May. 12
PU
Transcript : Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023
May. 12
CI
May. 12
CI
Cresud: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
May. 11
AQ
May. 11
AQ
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
May. 11
CI
May. 11
CI
Material Fact: Warrants - Form 6-K
May. 11
PU
May. 11
PU
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Attached is the English translation of the letter filed with the Comision Nacional de Valores and Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires on May 10, 2023 - Form 6-K
May. 10
PU
May. 10
PU
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : No Interest Payment - Form 6-K
May. 05
PU
May. 05
PU
CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA : 2.2039% Stock Dividend
May. 03
FA
May. 03
FA
CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
May. 03
FA
May. 03
FA
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Summary Shareholders' Meeting - Form 6-K
Apr. 28
PU
Apr. 28
PU
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Distribution Of Own Shares - Form 6-K
Apr. 28
PU
Apr. 28
PU
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F y A Approves Cash Dividend, Payable May 5, 2023
Apr. 28
CI
Apr. 28
CI
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Raise Risk Rating - Form 6-K
Apr. 04
PU
Apr. 04
PU
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Credit Rating Upgrade - Apr-23
Apr. 04
PU
Apr. 04
PU
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Notes Xli And Xlii - Results - Form 6-K
Mar. 30
PU
Mar. 30
PU
Date
Price
Change
Volume
2023-06-28
392.30 $
-4.54%
1,292,643
2023-06-27
410.95 $
-4.57%
218,476
2023-06-26
430.65 $
+0.34%
264,205
2023-06-23
429.20 $
+1.36%
243,121
2023-06-22
423.45 $
-0.54%
154,223
End-of-day quote
Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
- 06:00:00 2023-06-27 pm EDT
More quotes
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Cresud SACIF y A is an Argentina-based company engaged mainly in telecommunications sector. Through its subsidiaries, it operates two segments: Agricultural Business and Urban Properties and Investment Business, which is divided into: Operations Center Argentina and Operations Center Israel. Agricultural Business focuses on acquiring, developing and exploiting agricultural properties. It is involved in farming activities, cattle raising, leasing land to third parties and perform agency and agro-industrial services, including a meat packing plant. Operations Center Argentina is engaged in the development, acquisition and operation of shopping malls, offices and hotels, among others, in Argentina, and owns selective investments outside Argentina. Operations Center Israel includes real estate activities in Israel and abroad, supermarket chain management and telecommunications services, both locally, as well as is engaged in the insurance, pension and provident funds, among others.
Read more
More about the company
Last Close Price
392.30ARS
Average target price
530.00ARS
Spread / Average Target
+35.10% Consensus