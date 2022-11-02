Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Installment Series Xxxi Notes - Form 6-K

Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Series XXXI fixed Rate Notes in a principal amount of USD 1,309,480, due 2023.

The Company informs that on November 14, 2022, will start the payment of the eighth installment of interests and second capital installment related to the Series XXXI Notes issued on November 12, 2020.

Payment Agent: Caja de Valores S.A. Date of effective payment: November 14, 2022 Number of service to be paid: Eighth installment of interests / Capital installment.

Period comprised by the payment: August 12, 2022/November 12, 2022 Concept of payment: Interests (100%) / Capital (33%)

Payment Currency: USD Outstanding Capital: USD 877,351.60 Annual Nominal Interest Rate: 9.00% Interest being paid USD 19,902.66

Capital being paid USD 432,128.40



Interests will be paid to the noteholders at whose name the Notes were registered on November 11, 2022.