Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-31
163.85 ARS   +0.52%
11:55aCresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Installment Series Xxxi Notes - Form 6-K
PU
10/28Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera Y Agropecuaria Approves Dividend
CI
10/03Material Fact : Warrants Exercise Sep-22 - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Installment Series Xxxi Notes - Form 6-K

11/02/2022 | 11:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K

Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Series XXXI fixed Rate Notes in a principal amount of USD 1,309,480, due 2023.


The Company informs that on November 14, 2022, will start the payment of the eighth installment of interests and second capital installment related to the Series XXXI Notes issued on November 12, 2020.
Payment Agent:
Caja de Valores S.A.
Date of effective payment:
November 14, 2022
Number of service to be paid:
Eighth installment of interests / Capital installment.
Period comprised by the payment:
August 12, 2022/November 12, 2022
Concept of payment:
Interests (100%) / Capital (33%)
Payment Currency:
USD
Outstanding Capital:
USD 877,351.60
Annual Nominal Interest Rate:
9.00%
Interest being paid
USD 19,902.66
Capital being paid
USD 432,128.40
Interests will be paid to the noteholders at whose name the Notes were registered on November 11, 2022.


Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 15:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
11:55aCresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Installment Series Xxxi Notes - Form 6-K
PU
10/28Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera Y Agropecuaria Approves Di..
CI
10/03Material Fact : Warrants Exercise Sep-22 - Form 6-K
PU
09/23Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Material Fact - Shareholders' Meeting Announcement ..
PU
09/22Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Shares Buyback Program Completion
PU
09/22Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria's Equity Bu..
CI
09/09Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Presentación Institucional IVQ 2022
PU
09/09Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Institutional Presentation | FY 2022
PU
09/09Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Institutional Presentation IVQ 2022
PU
09/09Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Conference Call | FY 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 95 850 M 610 M 610 M
Net income 2022 37 088 M 236 M 236 M
Net Debt 2022 96 788 M 616 M 616 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 96 692 M 615 M 615 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
Duration : Period :
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 163,85 ARS
Average target price 195,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Second Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Alejandro Mario Bartolomé Independent Director
Liliana Irene Glikin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA66.60%615
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.-35.30%2 725
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-17.80%2 565
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.6.88%2 412
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.-23.77%1 380
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.41.45%830