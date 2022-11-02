Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Installment Series Xxxii Notes - Form 6-K
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Series XXXII fixed Rate Notes in a principal amount of USD 34,324,106, due 2022.
The Company informs that on November 14, 2022, will start the payment of the eighth installment of interests related to the Series XXXII Notes issued on November 12, 2020.
Payment Agent:
Caja de Valores S.A.
Date of effective payment:
November 14, 2022
Number of service to be paid:
Eight installment of interests and Capital installment
Period comprised by the payment:
August 12, 2022 / November 12, 2022
Concept of payment:
Interests (100%) / Capital (100%)
Payment Currency:
USD
Outstanding Capital:
USD 34,324,106
Annual Nominal Interest Rate:
9.00%
Interest being paid
USD 778,639.99
Capital being paid
USD 34,324,106.00
Interests will be paid to the noteholders at whose name the Notes were registered on November 11, 2022.
