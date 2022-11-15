Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Installment Series Xxxix Notes - Form 6-K

Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Series XXXIX floating rate Notes in a principal amount of ARS 5,122,470,588, due 2024.

The Company informs that on November 23, 2022, will start the payment of the first installment of interests related to the Series XXXIX Notes issued on August 23, 2022.

Payment Agent: Caja de Valores S.A. Date of effective payment: November 23, 2022 Number of service to be paid: First installment of interests

Period comprised by the payment: August 23, 2022 / November 23, 2022 Concept of payment: Interests (100%)

Payment Currency: ARS Outstanding Capital: ARS 5,122,470,588 Annual Nominal Interest Rate: 67.8438% Interest being paid USD 875,960,658.83



Interests will be paid to the noteholders at whose name the Notes were registered on November 22, 2022.