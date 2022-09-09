Advanced search
    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
178.35 ARS   -2.73%
10:10aCRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL INMOBILIARIA FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA : Webcast | IVQ 2022
PU
10:10aCRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL INMOBILIARIA FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA : Conference Call | FY 2022
PU
10:00aTRANSCRIPT : Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 09, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Institutional Presentation IVQ 2022

09/09/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION

FY 2022

ABOUT CRESUD

LEADING AGRICULTURAL COMPANY

Managing an approximately 800k ha portfolio in Argentina, and in Brazil, Paraguay & Bolivia through our subsidiary Brasilagro.

DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO

Exposure to farmland in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and

Bolivia mitigates agribusiness risks.

PIONEER IN FARMLAND REAL ESTATE

State of the art farmer with proven track record rotating the

portfolio. Management of great experience and unique skills.

CONTROLLER OF IRSA

Largest diversified real estate company that manages a rental portfolio of more than 500k sqm of GLA in Argentina

STRONG CAPITAL MARKETS' TRACK RECORD

Listed on BYMA since 1960 (CRES) and on NASDAQ since 1997

(CRESY). First argentine agricultural company to be listed abroad

Argentina.

100%

39.4%

53.9%

Farms in

ARGENTINA

Regional Farmland

Real Estate

Brazil, Bolivia & Paraguay

50.1%17.7%

33.6%

Agricultural

Agribusiness

commercial services

Marketplace

OUR BUSINESS STRATEGY

FARMING ACTIVITY

FARMLAND REAL ESTATE

AGRICULTURAL SERVICES

We produce grains, sugarcane and

Proven track record in the purchase, improvement

We leverage our deep understanding of agribusiness

beef in the region

and sale of farms in its optimum productive level

through our investment in commercial agricultural

services, trading and ag-tech (FYO & Agrofy)

COMMITTED TO SUSTAINABILITY

We are part of the communities where our farms are located, promoting the education in the 8

schools constructed by the company in those areas. We take care of the environment preserving a

green lung of +170k ha in the region and we use sustainable technologies and resources efficiently

seeking to achieve environmental certification standards in our fields

3

OUR PORTFOLIO GROWTH

EXPANSION TO

REGIONAL BUSINESS

EXPANSION TO

CONSOLIDATION

BOLIVIA & PARAGUAY

BRAZIL

Th. Ha

PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION

877

880

877

850

854

865

861

852

867

885

880

867

832

842

827

IN ARGENTINA

726

MANAGEMENT

+14%

CONTROL

CAGR

564

Mr. Eduardo Elsztain appointed Chairman

& Mr. Alejandro Elsztain CEO in 1994

477

468

468

446

430

437

424

Brasilagro

395

Follow on

346

346

BRL 440 M

325

(~USD 88 M)

CRESUD

Follow on

USD 42.5 M

Foundation

Follow on

Follow on

IPO Brasilagro

Follow on

Brasilagro

USD 64 M

USD 92 M

USD 276 M

USD 288 M

warrants

exercise

BRL 448 M

20

(~USD 85 M)

1936

1960

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

4

DIVERSIFIED REGIONAL PORTFOLIO

~867,000 hectares

(Owned, LT concession & leased farms)

53%

One of the largest reserves in Latin America

BY COUNTRY AND ACTIVITY

47%

Bolivia

10,020 ha

1%

Argentina

534,080 ha

71%

Brazil

145,796 ha

20%

Paraguay 59,585 ha 8%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 21:59:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
