Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Institutional Presentation | FY 2022
INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION
FY 2022
ABOUT CRESUD
LEADING AGRICULTURAL COMPANY
Managing an approximately
800k ha portfolio in Argentina, and in Brazil, Paraguay & Bolivia through our subsidiary Brasilagro.
DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO
Exposure to farmland in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and
Bolivia mitigates agribusiness risks.
PIONEER IN FARMLAND REAL ESTATE
State of the art farmer with proven track record rotating the
portfolio. Management of great experience and unique skills.
CONTROLLER OF IRSA
Largest diversified real estate company that manages a rental portfolio of more than 500k sqm of GLA in Argentina
STRONG CAPITAL MARKETS' TRACK RECORD
Listed on BYMA since 1960 (CRES) and on NASDAQ since 1997
(CRESY). First argentine agricultural company to be listed abroad
Argentina.
Farms in
ARGENTINA
Regional Farmland
Real Estate
Brazil, Bolivia & Paraguay
50.1%
17.7%
33.6%
Agricultural
Agribusiness
commercial services
Marketplace
OUR BUSINESS STRATEGY
FARMING ACTIVITY
FARMLAND REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURAL SERVICES
We produce grains, sugarcane and
Proven track record in the
purchase, improvement
We leverage our deep understanding of agribusiness
beef in the region
and sale of farms in its optimum productive level
through our investment in
commercial agricultural
services, trading and ag-tech (FYO & Agrofy)
COMMITTED TO SUSTAINABILITY
We are part of the communities where our farms are located, promoting the education in the 8
schools constructed by the company in those areas. We take care of the environment preserving a
green lung of +170k ha in the region
and we use sustainable technologies and resources efficiently
seeking to achieve environmental certification standards in our fields
3
OUR PORTFOLIO GROWTH
EXPANSION TO
REGIONAL BUSINESS
EXPANSION TO
CONSOLIDATION
BOLIVIA & PARAGUAY
BRAZIL
Th. Ha
PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION
877
880
877
850
854
865
861
852
867
885
880
867
832
842
827
IN ARGENTINA
726
MANAGEMENT
+14%
CONTROL
CAGR
564
Mr. Eduardo Elsztain appointed Chairman
& Mr. Alejandro Elsztain CEO in 1994
477
468
468
446
430
437
424
Brasilagro
395
Follow on
346
346
BRL 440 M
325
(~USD 88 M)
CRESUD
Follow on
USD 42.5 M
Foundation
Follow on
Follow on
IPO Brasilagro
Follow on
Brasilagro
USD 64 M
USD 92 M
USD 276 M
USD 288 M
warrants
exercise
BRL 448 M
20
(~USD 85 M)
1936
1960
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
4
DIVERSIFIED REGIONAL PORTFOLIO
~867,000 hectares
(Owned, LT concession & leased farms)
53%
One of the largest reserves in Latin America
BY COUNTRY AND ACTIVITY
47%
Bolivia
10,020 ha
1%
Argentina
534,080 ha
71%
Brazil
145,796 ha
20%
Paraguay 59,585 ha 8%
