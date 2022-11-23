Advanced search
    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-21
175.85 ARS   +1.53%
08:56aCresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Material Fact - Repurchase 221122 - Form 6-K
PU
11/17Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Shares Buyback Program - November 2022
PU
11/17Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Material Fact - Shares Buyback Program - Form 6-K
PU
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Material Fact - Repurchase 221122 - Form 6-K

11/23/2022 | 08:56am EST
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the letter filed with the Comision Nacional de Valores and Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos on November 23, 2022.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - November 23, 2022 - Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA:CRES), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:
Trade Date
Settlement Date
Type
Price
Quantity
Total Amount
11/22/2022
11/24/2022
CRES
ARS
173.9400
251,809
ARS
43,799,333.65
As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 251,809 CRESUD common shares, representing approximately 1.09% of the approved program.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 13:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
