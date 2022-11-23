Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Material Fact - Repurchase 221122 - Form 6-K
11/23/2022 | 08:56am EST
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the letter filed with the Comision Nacional de Valores and Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos on November 23, 2022.
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - November 23, 2022 - Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA:CRES), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:
Trade Date
Settlement Date
Type
Price
Quantity
Total Amount
11/22/2022
11/24/2022
CRES
ARS
173.9400
251,809
ARS
43,799,333.65
As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 251,809 CRESUD common shares, representing approximately 1.09% of the approved program.
