Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : No Interest Payment - Form 6-K
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Series XXXI fixed Rate Notes in a principal amount of USD 1,309,480 due 2023.
The Company informs that on May 12, 2023, will start the payment of the tenth installment of interests related to the Series XXXI Notes issued on November 12, 2020.
Payment Agent:
Caja de Valores S.A.
Date of effective payment:
May 12, 2023
Number of service to be paid:
Tenth installment of interests
Period comprised by the payment:
February 12, 2023/May 12, 2023
Concept of payment:
Interest
Payment Currency:
USD
Outstanding Capital:
USD 445,223.20
Annual Nominal Interest Rate:
9.00%
Interest being paid
USD 9,770.51
Interests will be paid to the noteholders at whose name the Notes were registered on May 11, 2023
