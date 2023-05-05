Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : No Interest Payment - Form 6-K

Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Series XXXI fixed Rate Notes in a principal amount of USD 1,309,480 due 2023.

The Company informs that on May 12, 2023, will start the payment of the tenth installment of interests related to the Series XXXI Notes issued on November 12, 2020.

Payment Agent: Caja de Valores S.A.

Date of effective payment: May 12, 2023 Number of service to be paid: Tenth installment of interests

Period comprised by the payment: February 12, 2023/May 12, 2023 Concept of payment: Interest

Payment Currency: USD Outstanding Capital: USD 445,223.20 Annual Nominal Interest Rate: 9.00% Interest being paid USD 9,770.51





Interests will be paid to the noteholders at whose name the Notes were registered on May 11, 2023