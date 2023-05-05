Advanced search
    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
260.30 ARS   -2.64%
03:02pCresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : No Interest Payment - Form 6-K
PU
04/28Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Summary Shareholders' Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
04/28Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Distribution Of Own Shares - Form 6-K
PU
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : No Interest Payment - Form 6-K

05/05/2023 | 03:02pm EDT
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K

Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Series XXXI fixed Rate Notes in a principal amount of USD 1,309,480 due 2023.

The Company informs that on May 12, 2023, will start the payment of the tenth installment of interests related to the Series XXXI Notes issued on November 12, 2020.
Payment Agent:
Caja de Valores S.A.
Date of effective payment:
May 12, 2023
Number of service to be paid:
Tenth installment of interests
Period comprised by the payment:
February 12, 2023/May 12, 2023
Concept of payment:
Interest
Payment Currency:
USD
Outstanding Capital:
USD 445,223.20
Annual Nominal Interest Rate:
9.00%
Interest being paid
USD 9,770.51

Interests will be paid to the noteholders at whose name the Notes were registered on May 11, 2023

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 19:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
