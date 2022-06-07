Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Note Series XXXVII Presentation June 2022
Series XXXVII Notes
PRESENTATION
Offering size:
Currency:
Interest rate:
Maturity:
Amortization:
Suscription:
Price of issuance:
Rating:
Minimum subscription:
SUMMARY OF THE OFFERING
USD 20 MM
(up to program maximum size)
June 2022
Fixed - semiannual
Listing:
BYMA & MAE
33 months
Governing Law:
Argentine Law
Bullet
Use of proceeds:
Mainly debt refinancing
Hard dollar
Joint-book runners:
100% Nominal Value
AA (arg) FIX SCR S.A
USD 150 x USD 1,00
CRESUD AT A GLANCE
LEADING AGRICULTURAL COMPANY
Managing an approximately
800k ha portfolio in Argentina, and in Brazil,
Paraguay & Bolivia through our subsidiary Brasilagro.
Exposure to farmland in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia mitigates
agribusiness risks.
PIONEER IN FARMLAND REAL ESTATE
State of the art farmer with proven track record rotating the portfolio.
Management of great experience and unique skills.
Largest diversified real estate company that manages a rental portfolio of more than 500k sqm of GLA in Argentina and huge landbank for potential mixed-use developments.
STRONG CAPITAL MARKETS TRACK RECORD
Listed on BYMA since 1960 (CRES) and on NASDAQ since 1997 (CRESY). First Argentine agricultural company to be listed abroad Argentina (25 years listed).
100%
39.4%
50.1%
17.7%
53.7%*
Farms in
Argentina
Regional Farmland
Brazil, Bolivia & Paraguay
Agricultural
commercial services
Agribusiness
Marketplace
Real Estate
MAIN RECENT EVENTS
1 STRONG AGRICULTURAL OUTLOOK WITH COMMODITIES BOOMING
RECORD PLANTED AREA & CROP PRODUCTION
CRESUD'S last 3 campaigns
3
LIQUIDITY AND HIGHER MARGINS FROM FARMLAND SALES
Mainly in Brazil
4
INVESTMENT IN BRASILAGRO:
Higher valuation and dividends distribution due to farming and real estate performance
5
INVESTMENT IN AGRICULTURAL COMMERCIAL SERVICES:
Higher EBITDA from FyO and stronger valuation of Agrofy
6
INVESTMENT IN IRSA (recently merged with IRCP):
Rental business recovery after COVID-19 and strong assets sales
1 STRONG AGRICULTURAL OUTLOOK WITH COMMODITIES BOOMING
SOYBEAN: US & the World Stock / Consumption ratio
35,0%
30,0%
25,0%
26,4%
20,0%
21,6%
15,0%
10,0%
8,7%
5,0%
6,8%
0,0%
06/07
93/94
94/95
95/96
96/97
97/98
98/99
99/00
00/01
01/02
02/03
03/04
04/05
05/06
07/08
08/09
09/10
10/11
11/12
12/13
13/14
14/15
16/17
18/19
20/21
21/22
22/23
EE.UU
Mundo
Prom Mundo
Prom EEUU
CORN: US & the World Stock / Consumption ratio
35%
30%
25%
26%
20%
15%
13%
10%
10%
5%
0%
Commodity Prices (CBOT USD/tn)
+64%
(Jun 21 vs. Jun 20)
533
325
SOYBEAN
+113%
(Jun 21 vs. Jun 20)
284
133
CORN
+14%
(May 22 vs. Jun 21)
610
+11%
(May 22 vs. Jun 21)
314
93/94
94/95
95/96
96/97
97/98
98/99
99/00
00/01
01/02
02/03
03/04
04/05
05/06
06/07
07/08
08/09
09/10
10/11
11/12
12/13
13/14
14/15
15/16
16/17
17/18
18/19
19/20
20/21
21/22
S/C EE.UU
Mundo
Prom EEUU
Prom Mundo sin China
11/19
12/19
01/20
02/20
03/20
04/20
05/20
06/20
07/20
08/20
09/20
10/20
11/20
12/20
01/21
02/21
03/21
04/21
05/21
06/21
07/21
08/21
09/21
10/21
11/21
12/21
01/22
02/22
03/22
04/22
05/22
5
