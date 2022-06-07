Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  06-05
140.10 ARS   -3.81%
05:32pCRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL INMOBILIARIA FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA : Note Series XXXVII Presentation June 2022
PU
04:52pWARRANTS EXERCISE : May 2022
PU
05/23Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera Y Agropecuaria Will Start Payment of the Seventh Installment of Interests Related to the Series Xxxii Notes Issued on August 31, 2020
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Note Series XXXVII Presentation June 2022

06/07/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Series XXXVII Notes

PRESENTATION

June 2022

Offering size:

Currency:

Interest rate:

Maturity:

Amortization:

Suscription:

Price of issuance:

Rating:

Minimum subscription:

SUMMARY OF THE OFFERING

USD 20 MM

(up to program maximum size)

June 2022

Su M Tu W Th F Sa

SERIES XXXVII

Marketing period

1

2

3

4

Public Auction

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

Hard dollar

Issue Date

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Fixed - semiannual

Listing:

BYMA & MAE

33 months

Governing Law:

Argentine Law

Bullet

Use of proceeds:

Mainly debt refinancing

Hard dollar

Joint-book runners:

100% Nominal Value

AA (arg) FIX SCR S.A

USD 150 x USD 1,00

CRESUD AT A GLANCE

  • LEADING AGRICULTURAL COMPANY

Managing an approximately 800k ha portfolio in Argentina, and in Brazil,

Paraguay & Bolivia through our subsidiary Brasilagro.

  • DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO

Exposure to farmland in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia mitigates

agribusiness risks.

  • PIONEER IN FARMLAND REAL ESTATE

State of the art farmer with proven track record rotating the portfolio.

Management of great experience and unique skills.

  • CONTROLLER OF IRSA

Largest diversified real estate company that manages a rental portfolio of more than 500k sqm of GLA in Argentina and huge landbank for potential mixed-use developments.

  • STRONG CAPITAL MARKETS TRACK RECORD

Listed on BYMA since 1960 (CRES) and on NASDAQ since 1997 (CRESY). First Argentine agricultural company to be listed abroad Argentina (25 years listed).

100%

39.4%

50.1%

17.7%

53.7%*

Farms in

Argentina

Regional Farmland

Brazil, Bolivia & Paraguay

Agricultural

commercial services

Agribusiness

Marketplace

Real Estate

3

MAIN RECENT EVENTS

1 STRONG AGRICULTURAL OUTLOOK WITH COMMODITIES BOOMING

2

RECORD PLANTED AREA & CROP PRODUCTION

CRESUD'S last 3 campaigns

3

LIQUIDITY AND HIGHER MARGINS FROM FARMLAND SALES

Mainly in Brazil

4

INVESTMENT IN BRASILAGRO:

Higher valuation and dividends distribution due to farming and real estate performance

5

INVESTMENT IN AGRICULTURAL COMMERCIAL SERVICES:

Higher EBITDA from FyO and stronger valuation of Agrofy

6

INVESTMENT IN IRSA (recently merged with IRCP):

Rental business recovery after COVID-19 and strong assets sales

4

1 STRONG AGRICULTURAL OUTLOOK WITH COMMODITIES BOOMING

SOYBEAN: US & the World Stock / Consumption ratio

35,0%

30,0%

25,0%

26,4%

20,0%

21,6%

15,0%

10,0%

8,7%

5,0%

6,8%

0,0%

06/07

93/94

94/95

95/96

96/97

97/98

98/99

99/00

00/01

01/02

02/03

03/04

04/05

05/06

07/08

08/09

09/10

10/11

11/12

12/13

13/14

14/15

16/17

18/19

20/21

21/22

22/23

EE.UU

Mundo

Prom Mundo

Prom EEUU

CORN: US & the World Stock / Consumption ratio

35%

30%

25%

26%

20%

15%

13%

10%

10%

5%

0%

Commodity Prices (CBOT USD/tn)

+64%

(Jun 21 vs. Jun 20)

533

325

SOYBEAN

+113%

(Jun 21 vs. Jun 20)

284

133

CORN

+14%

(May 22 vs. Jun 21)

610

+11%

(May 22 vs. Jun 21)

314

93/94

94/95

95/96

96/97

97/98

98/99

99/00

00/01

01/02

02/03

03/04

04/05

05/06

06/07

07/08

08/09

09/10

10/11

11/12

12/13

13/14

14/15

15/16

16/17

17/18

18/19

19/20

20/21

21/22

S/C EE.UU

Mundo

Prom EEUU

Prom Mundo sin China

11/19

12/19

01/20

02/20

03/20

04/20

05/20

06/20

07/20

08/20

09/20

10/20

11/20

12/20

01/21

02/21

03/21

04/21

05/21

06/21

07/21

08/21

09/21

10/21

11/21

12/21

01/22

02/22

03/22

04/22

05/22

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 21:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
05:32pCRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Note Series XXXVII Presentation June 2022
PU
04:52pWARRANTS EXERCISE : May 2022
PU
05/23Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera Y Agropecuaria Will Start ..
CI
05/20CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Presentación Institucional IIIQ 2022
PU
05/20CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Presentación Institucional | IIIQ 2022
PU
05/20CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Institutional Presentation IIIQ 2022
PU
05/16CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA COMERCIAL IN : Conference Call | IIIQ 2022
PU
05/16TRANSCRIPT : Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, ..
CI
05/13Cresud Swings to Nine-Month Profit as Revenue Rises
MT
05/13CRESUD : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 411 M 350 M 350 M
Net income 2021 -12 569 M -104 M -104 M
Net Debt 2021 95 885 M 791 M 791 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 81 142 M 669 M 669 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,63x
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
Duration : Period :
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 140,10 ARS
Average target price 195,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Second Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Pedro Damaso Labaqui Palacio Independent Director
Alejandro Mario Bartolomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA42.45%670
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.-23.90%3 442
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.33.25%3 287
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-7.06%3 170
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.-13.06%1 792
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.28.50%818