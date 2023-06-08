Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-06
351.95 ARS   -1.59%
02:04pCresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Note Xxxvii - Interest Installment - Form 6-K
PU
06/02Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Warrants Exercise May-2023 - Form 6-K
PU
05/24Tranche Update on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 17, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Note Xxxvii - Interest Installment - Form 6-K

06/08/2023 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K

Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Series XXXVII fixed Rate Notes in a principal amount of USD 24,388,036, due 2025.

The Company informs that on June 15, 2023, will start the payment of the second installment of interests related to the Series XXXVII Notes issued on June 15, 2022.
Payment Agent:
Caja de Valores S.A.
Date of effective payment:
June15, 2023
Number of service to be paid:
Second installment of interests
Period comprised by the payment:
December 15, 2022/June 15, 2023
Concept of payment:
Interests (100%)
Payment Currency:
USD
Outstanding Capital:
USD 24,388,036
Annual Nominal Interest Rate:
5.50%
Interest being paid
USD 668,833.54

Interests will be paid to the noteholders at whose name the Notes were registered on June 14, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 18:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
02:04pCresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Note Xxxvii - Interest Installment - Form 6-K
PU
06/02Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Warrants Exercise May-2023 - Form 6-K
PU
05/24Tranche Update on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agrope..
CI
05/23Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Interest Payment Notes Xxx - Form 6-K
PU
05/16Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Installment Series Xxxix - Form 6-K
PU
05/16Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Presentación Institucional | IIIQ 2023
PU
05/12Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Webcast | IIIQ 2023
PU
05/12Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Conference Call | IIIQ 2023
PU
05/12Transcript : Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y A..
CI
05/11Cresud : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 95 850 M 393 M 393 M
Net income 2022 37 088 M 152 M 152 M
Net Debt 2022 96 788 M 397 M 397 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 202 B 827 M 827 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
Duration : Period :
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 351,95 ARS
Average target price 530,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Second Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Diego Chillado Biaus General Manager-Argentina Operations
Alejandro Mario Bartolomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA52.86%827
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.-5.79%2 731
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.68%2 301
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-21.95%1 874
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.-9.39%1 351
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.-14.29%843
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer