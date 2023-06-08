Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Note Xxxvii - Interest Installment - Form 6-K

Attached is the English translation of the summary of the payment notice related to the Company's Series XXXVII fixed Rate Notes in a principal amount of USD 24,388,036, due 2025.

The Company informs that on June 15, 2023, will start the payment of the second installment of interests related to the Series XXXVII Notes issued on June 15, 2022.

Payment Agent: Caja de Valores S.A. Date of effective payment: June15, 2023 Number of service to be paid: Second installment of interests

Period comprised by the payment: December 15, 2022/June 15, 2023 Concept of payment: Interests (100%)

Payment Currency: USD Outstanding Capital: USD 24,388,036 Annual Nominal Interest Rate: 5.50% Interest being paid USD 668,833.54





Interests will be paid to the noteholders at whose name the Notes were registered on June 14, 2023