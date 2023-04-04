Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
268.45 ARS   +3.93%
06:07aCresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Raise Risk Rating - Form 6-K
PU
03:57aCresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Credit Rating Upgrade - Apr-23
PU
03/30Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Notes Xli And Xlii - Results - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Raise Risk Rating - Form 6-K

04/04/2023 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the letter filed with the Comision Nacional de Valores and Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos on April 3, 2023.
By letter dated April 3, 2023, CRESUD S.A.C.I.F y A. ("the Company") informs that FIX SCR S.A. Risk Rating Agent (affiliate of Fitch Ratings), has decided to raise the rating of the Company's Notes as detailed below:
- Issuer Rating: AA+ (arg)
Series XXX Notes with maturing in August 2023: AA+ (arg)
Series XXXI Notes with maturing in November 2023: AA+ (arg)
Series XXXIII Notes with maturing in July 2024: AA+ (arg)
Series XXXIV Notes with maturing in June 2024: AA+ (arg)
Series XXXV Notes with maturing in September 2024: AA+ (arg)
Series XXXVI Notes with maturing in February 2025: AA+ (arg)
Series XXXVII Notes with maturing in March 2025: AA+ (arg)
Series XXXVIII Notes with maturing in March 2026: AA+ (arg)
Series XXXIX Notes with maturing in February 2024: AA+ (arg)
Series XL Notes with maturing in Dicember 2026: AA+ (arg)
Series XLI Notes with maturing in October 2024: AA+ (arg)
Series XLII Notes with maturing in May 2026: AA+ (arg)

Likewise, the rating report is published on the risk rating agent website.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 10:06:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
06:07aCresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Raise Risk Rating - Form 6-K
PU
03:57aCresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Credit Rating Upgrade - Apr-23
PU
03/30Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Notes Xli And Xlii - Results - Form 6-K
PU
03/17Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Repurchase Plan - Form 6-K
PU
03/15Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Repurchase Plan - Form 6-K
PU
03/13Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Repurchase Plan - Form 6-K
PU
03/08Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Repurchase Plan - Form 6-K
PU
03/06Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Repurchase Plan - Form 6-K
PU
03/06Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Installment Class Xxxv - Form 6-K
PU
03/03Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial In : Repurchase Plan - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 95 850 M 456 M 456 M
Net income 2022 37 088 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2022 96 788 M 460 M 460 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 156 B 739 M 739 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
Duration : Period :
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 268,45 ARS
Average target price 530,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target 97,4%
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Second Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Diego Chillado Biaus General Manager-Argentina Operations
Alejandro Mario Bartolomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA16.59%739
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.1.99%3 138
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-5.30%2 401
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.0.08%2 374
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.0.31%1 589
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.11.56%1 044
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer