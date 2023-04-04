Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Raise Risk Rating - Form 6-K

Attached is the English translation of the letter filed with the Comision Nacional de Valores and Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos on April 3, 2023.

- Issuer Rating: AA+ (arg) Series XXX Notes with maturing in August 2023: AA+ (arg) Series XXXI Notes with maturing in November 2023: AA+ (arg) Series XXXIII Notes with maturing in July 2024: AA+ (arg) Series XXXIV Notes with maturing in June 2024: AA+ (arg) Series XXXV Notes with maturing in September 2024: AA+ (arg) Series XXXVI Notes with maturing in February 2025: AA+ (arg) Series XXXVII Notes with maturing in March 2025: AA+ (arg) Series XXXVIII Notes with maturing in March 2026: AA+ (arg) Series XXXIX Notes with maturing in February 2024: AA+ (arg) Series XL Notes with maturing in Dicember 2026: AA+ (arg) Series XLI Notes with maturing in October 2024: AA+ (arg) Series XLII Notes with maturing in May 2026: AA+ (arg)

Likewise, the rating report is published on the risk rating agent website.





By letter dated April 3, 2023, CRESUD S.A.C.I.F y A. ("the Company") informs that FIX SCR S.A. Risk Rating Agent (affiliate of Fitch Ratings), has decided to raise the rating of the Company's Notes as detailed below: