Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Repurchase Plan - Form 6-K
02/17/2023 | 09:06am EST
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the letter filed with the Comision Nacional de Valores and Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos on February 17, 2023.
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - February 17, 2023 - Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA:CRES), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:
Trade Date
Settlement Date
Type
Price
Quantity
Total Amount
02/16/2023
02/22/2023
CRES
ARS
256.3163
169,996
ARS
43,572,742.20
As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 6,762,186 CRESUD common shares, representing approximately 37.81% of the approved program.
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 14:05:05 UTC.