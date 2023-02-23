Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Repurchase Plan - Form 6-K
02/23/2023 | 01:17pm EST
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the letter filed with the Comision Nacional de Valores and Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos on February 23, 2023.
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - February 23, 2023 - Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA:CRES), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:
Trade Date
Settlement Date
Type
Price
Quantity
Total Amount
02/22/2023
02/24/2023
CRES
ARS
259.5407
199,982
ARS
51,903,476.35
As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 7,163,284 CRESUD common shares, representing approximately 40.40% of the approved program.
