Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Repurchase Plan - Form 6-K
03/01/2023 | 10:23am EST
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the letter filed with the Comision Nacional de Valores and Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos on March 1, 2023.
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - March 1, 2023 - Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA:CRES), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:
Trade Date
Settlement Date
Type
Price
Quantity
Total Amount
02/28/2023
03/02/2023
CRES
ARS
289.2895
352,000
ARS
101,829,914.80
As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 8,508,404 CRESUD common shares, representing approximately 49.81% of the approved program.
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 15:20:51 UTC.