  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
283.10 ARS   -0.93%
10:23aCresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Repurchase Plan - Form 6-K
PU
02/28Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Repuchase Plan - Form 6-K
PU
02/27Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera Y Agropecuaria : Repurchase Plan - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Repurchase Plan - Form 6-K

03/01/2023 | 10:23am EST
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. and A.
(THE "COMPANY")
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is the English translation of the letter filed with the Comision Nacional de Valores and Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos on March 1, 2023.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - March 1, 2023 - Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA:CRES), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart:
Trade Date
Settlement Date
Type
Price
Quantity
Total Amount
02/28/2023
03/02/2023
CRES
ARS
289.2895
352,000
ARS
101,829,914.80
As of today, the company has repurchased the equivalent to a total of 8,508,404 CRESUD common shares, representing approximately 49.81% of the approved program.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 15:20:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 95 850 M 486 M 486 M
Net income 2022 37 088 M 188 M 188 M
Net Debt 2022 96 788 M 491 M 491 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 164 B 832 M 832 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
