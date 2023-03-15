Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria : Repurchase Plan - Form 6-K

Attached is the English translation of the letter filed with the Comision Nacional de Valores and Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos on March 15th, 2023.







BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - March 15th, 2023 - Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA:CRES), reports that it has acquired common shares, as described in the following chart: